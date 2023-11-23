The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Algorithms reflect the society that created them, writes Jonah Welker, arguing that laws should reflect society, not just algorithms, to address specific challenges.

Advertisement

The Bletchley Declaration was signed just weeks after 28 countries agreed on a risk-based approach to cases involving frontier AI, areas, types and risks, including health, education, labor and human rights.

The US then issued the first AI executive order, requiring safety assessments, civil rights guidance, and research on labor market impacts, as well as launching the AI ​​Safety Institute.

In parallel, the UK introduced the AI ​​Safety Institute and the Online Safety Act, replicating the approach of the EU and the Digital Services Act.

Despite general agreement, countries are still at different stages of deployment of this approach, including creating oversight institutions, necessary capacities, risk-based assessments and infrastructure, and linking existing legislation, directives and frameworks.

There are also varying viewpoints on how to enforce this oversight, ranging from a more strict approach in the EU to current opposition from fundamental model developers including Germany’s Aleph Alpha and France’s Mistral, to a “soft” approach in the UK. Are included. ,

There are bigger questions related to specific and high-risk areas that require greater attention such as policing, justice and legal systems, health, education and designated groups.

This is particularly important for groups such as persons with disabilities, children and vulnerable populations.

A complex task for policy and technology

For example, it is known that many legal AI systems were trained without the participation of specific populations, leading to high errors against them. In some countries, government agencies were accused of using data from social media without consent to confirm the disability status of patients for pension programs.

Immigrants avoid medical examinations and tests for fear of being deported or facing unacceptable medical costs, thus statistics and public data sets do not reflect them.

Finally, AI cannot properly identify individuals who have missing limbs, facial differences, asymmetries, speech impairments, different communication styles or gestures, or who use assistive devices.

In another example, a facial recognition system may use the shape of an ear or the presence of an ear canal to determine whether an image contains a human face. Still, it may not work for groups with craniofacial syndromes or those lacking these parts.

Since the initial proposal for an EU AI Act in 2021, appeals to the European Commission addressing matters affecting refugees and immigrants, including AI and disability rights, the use of biometric, facial and emotion recognition systems, and automated risk assessment and profiling, have been received and Comments have been received. System.

However, research and development of disability-focused AI systems is still a complex task from both technology and policy perspectives.

This includes its interconnected nature, status, age, gender and spectrum-specific parameters and the involvement of multiple legal frameworks to appropriately address and protect it.

This is increasing the role of non-AI-specific frameworks such as the Accessibility Act, the EU Digital Services and Markets Act, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, equality and child protection laws, specialized institutions and the involvement of multilateral agencies. Beyond creating a generalized “AI Safety Institute.”

EU, AI, Designated Groups and the Legal Ecosystem

It is important to remember that AI systems regulation addressing designated groups or persons with disabilities is not limited to a single legal document, but is represented by a spectrum of legal frameworks, laws, conventions and policies.

In particular, such matters may be regulated or influenced by “AI”-specific acts, data-related, consumer and human rights frameworks, memoranda and conventions.

For example, assistive technology used to support dyslexia or autism is subject to the AI ​​Act, data regulation, specific laws protecting children and designated groups such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and country-specific equality and non- May be influenced by articles. -Discrimination law.

Advertisement

Even before the AI ​​Act was fully implemented, the European Commission began to explore ways to address AI systems and their specific risks.

In particular, the already existing GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) introduced articles related to profiling of specified groups, use of “race” and “gender” based data, protection of minors, biometrics and facial recognition systems and data.

Creating a safe digital space

From the perspective of designated groups, the Digital Services Act (parallel to the Digital Markets Act) also has an important role to play.

Although not AI-specific, it aims to “create a safe digital space where the fundamental rights of users are protected”.

Specifically, it introduces requirements for transparency of online platforms, accountability, explanation of algorithms used, use of “dark patterns”, protection of minors, targeting and profiling, privacy and consent, manipulation, “trusted flaggers” and the introduction of moderators. Does. Feedback loop between the platform and stakeholders, designated “Digital Service Coordinator in the Member States”.

Advertisement

These mechanisms help to better address user protection, cross-member-state cooperation, investigations and legal frameworks, including the involvement of relevant jurisdictional courts and authorities.

This includes the 2025 Accessibility Act, which aims to improve the functioning of the internal market for accessible products and services by removing barriers created by differing rules in Member States.

Finally, these efforts are supported by multilateral agencies such as UNESCO, WHO and OECD who are working on sector-specific guidelines to address generic AI in education, health care, literacy and capability-oriented recommendations.

This includes UNESCO’s AI Competency Framework for students and teachers or the recommendation to set the minimum age at 13 when generic AI is used.

Additionally, its recent action plan to combat disinformation and the harms of social media gathered responses from 134 countries, including Africa and Latin America.

Advertisement

Expertise, Collaboration and the Way Forward

Algorithms reflect the society that created them, arguing that laws should reflect society, not just algorithms, to address specific challenges.

Reducing algorithmic risks towards specified groups is a complex process, which goes beyond simply creating an “AI safety institution” and the increasing role of non-AI-specific legislation.

This includes creating specific risk categories and impact assessments for these groups, considering the social and historical factors behind the algorithms, ensuring access to data, and multi-stakeholder oversight and participation.

Yona Welker is an AI expert, technology innovator and public voice for algorithmic diversity working on research, technology and innovation projects funded by the European Commission.

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Advertisement

Source