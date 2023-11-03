Can Dogecoin Rise 135%? Here's what needs to happen

In a recent analysis, crypto analyst Rect Capital pointed to signs of a potential breakout in the price of Dogecoin (DOGE), which could pave the way for a significant price rally. However, several factors would have to come together for this scenario to play out.

Dogecoin price ready for a breakout?

Rekt Capital has shared the following 1-week DOGE/USD chart. According to him AnalysisDogecoin’s price movement has been confined within a descending channel pattern since its peak late last year. This pattern is characterized by two parallel trendlines, which represent potential support and resistance levels between which the price of Dogecoin fluctuates.

Last Wednesday, DOGE price was once again rejected at the upper trendline, making it the fifth rejection within the last year. However, a key observation made by Rect Capital is the “dip-to-dip” behavior displayed by traders, which has so far prevented the continuation of a strong decline. He highlighted:

That “drop-the-dip” behavior we saw yesterday is looking like a relief under key resistance. However, there has been no strong DOGE rejection and the decline has continued. The most important signal to confirm a breakout is a weekly close above the channel top.

As stressed by Rect Capital, the most important signal for a potential breakout is whether Dogecoin can achieve a weekly close above the top of the channel. Therefore, DOGE bulls need to display a strong “buy on dips” behavior. If the price successfully closes above the channel top, it could indicate a strong bullish trend in the times to come.

potential price target

Turning to the daily chart of DOGE/USD, several key price targets can be extracted based on Fibonacci retracement levels and the exponential moving average (EMA). The EMAs, which are used to indicate potential support and resistance levels based on past price data, are showing a cluster around the $0.0660 to $0.0684 range. Currently, DOGE has fallen below the important 200-day EMA (blue line) at $0.0684, but has found support at the 20-day EMA (red line) at $0.0660.

If the breakout from the descending trend channel is successful, the 0.236 Fibonacci level at $0.0785 will likely be the first major price target. If DOGE bounces off this level, the breakout will very likely be retested – it will be a do or die moment for Dogecoin. However, a successful retest could pave the way for DOGE to break the $0.0785 price level and set the stage for subsequent price targets.

On the higher side, Fibonacci retracement levels to watch are 0.382 ($0.0938), 0.5 ($0.1062), 0.618 ($0.1186) and 0.786 ($0.1363), which often act as important resistance and support areas. The ultimate target of a potential 135% rally would be the November 1 high of $0.1588.

In conclusion, while current market sentiments and patterns indicate a potential breakout, it is imperative for DOGE to secure a weekly close above the channel top. If this happens, and with supportive market dynamics, Dogecoin could once again see a breathtaking rally.

Featured image from Kanchanara/Unsplash, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com