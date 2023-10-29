Can Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin Skyrocket? Don’t think so – Odyssey » The Merkle News

The crypto market is throbbing with new developments, with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming heights unseen since May 2022. The anticipation surrounding a US spot Bitcoin ETF has excited market participants, causing a substantial increase in prices and a resulting short squeeze. This enthusiasm has not extended to the broader market, highlighting Bitcoin’s growing dominance, which now stands at 54.26%. In this scenario, meme-inspired cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) are carving out their own niches, each finding their way amid larger market forces. Concurrently, the industry faces an accelerated rate of asset delisting from exchanges, underscoring the selective bounce of the market and the unique challenges and opportunities facing these meme coins.

With the rise of Bitcoin and the entire market, people were excited to go crazy about Dogecoin, but guess what? It did not happen! It went up a little, but nothing too much. It’s as if Odysseus had insider knowledge.

As we see the entire crypto market turn green, is this the beginning of a long-awaited bull market, or simply a fluke? Will Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) show substantial growth?

The answers to these questions and more, as well as an in-depth look at where things are headed, are explored in this Telegram channel. The man behind the charts, graphs and predictions is Odyssey, a very influential figure in the world of crypto whose track record of success speaks for itself. If you want to always be on money, check this out and you will be sure to be impressed not only with the knowledge but also with the intelligence. With a highly accurate prediction, ODYSSEY can make you smile just as much as it can make you money. What more could you want?

Now, let’s look at the price predictions for Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) and see where they are trending and what that will mean for the market at large.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The meme coin that refuses to bend?

Dogecoin (DOGE), which started its journey as a meme-inspired joke, has managed to carve a niche for itself in the crypto market. However, recent decisions by major exchanges, such as Binance’s move to delist certain liquidity pools including the DOGE/BUSD pair, have raised concerns about its future trajectory. While Dogecoin has shown some resilience, its price performance in the wake of these changes has been a subject of debate. Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has seen a modest increase of around 3%, but the broader impact of market changes on its stability remains uncertain.

Currently, the price of Dogecoin fluctuates between $0.059 and $0.065. The 10-day moving average is at $0.0646, indicating a potential uptrend, while the 100-day moving average is at $0.066. These averages, while providing a general sense of the coin’s direction, also highlight the challenges it faces in breaking out of its current range. Dogecoin’s support levels are $0.051 and $0.057, which can be tested if market pressure increases. On the other hand, the resistance levels at $0.068 and $0.073 represent hurdles that the coin needs to overcome for any significant upward movement.

Dogecoin’s journey in the crypto market has been full of ups and downs. Although it has demonstrated resilience in the past, current market dynamics and external factors present significant challenges. The coin’s reliance on community sentiment and its sensitivity to market changes make its future uncertain. Traders and investors should exercise caution and be prepared for potential volatility. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Dogecoin’s adaptability and community support will be tested, and its ability to overcome these challenges will determine its long-term viability.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Increase in volume and interest

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently seen a significant increase in trading volume, leading to increased questions and speculation among the crypto community. Such a significant jump in volume often signals increased interest in a particular asset, which can be influenced by a variety of factors, including news, market sentiment or external events.

Currently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading within the price range of $0.0000069 to $0.0000079. The 10-day moving average for SHIB is $0.0000073, while the 100-day moving average is pegged at $0.0000079. The cryptocurrency has established support levels at $0.00000536 and $0.0000064. On the other hand, resistance levels are set at $0.0000079 and $0.0000096.

It is hard to ignore the clear volume bars on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) chart, which suggests that traders and investors are showing renewed interest in the token at the current price range. Such increased activity typically signals a battle between bullish and bearish sentiments, with the asset undergoing heavy trading. Just like Dogecoin (DOGE), the future of Shiba Inu (SHIB) also looks a bit unclear and uncertain.

SamoyedCoin (SAMO): Solana Ambassador

SamoyedCoin (SAMO) has carved a niche for itself by becoming the first meme coin on the Solana blockchain. It aims to act as an ambassador for the Solana blockchain, facilitating user onboarding and education on how to navigate the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, the team behind the project has ventured into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by launching its own collection, SAMO NFTs.

The coin is currently trading in the range of $0.00261 to $0.00341. The 10-day moving average, an indicator of short-term price trends, is at $0.00363. In contrast, the 100-day moving average, which offers a more extended view of the coin’s performance, is $0.00330. Samoyedcoin (SAMO) has also established support levels at $0.00149 and $0.00229, which could act as a buffer against significant price declines. Conversely, resistance levels are set at $0.00390 and $0.00470, which the coin would need to break to experience further bullish momentum.

SamoyedCoin (SAMO)’s association with the Solana blockchain and its entry into the NFT sphere makes it a unique proposition in the meme coin market. But, despite initiatives to provide Samoyedcoin (SAMO) with a solid value proposition, the coin’s dependence on market sentiment can lead to price fluctuations. Similar to Dogecoin (DOGE), the future of Samoyedcoin (SAMO) is full of challenges and is not looking very promising.

conclusion

Explore the “Odyssey” Telegram channel, a vibrant community of crypto enthusiasts led by Odyssey – a recognized influencer in the crypto sphere. With thousands of subscribers, hundreds of active ambassadors, and weekly follower growth of 12%, the community is at the peak of greatness.

There is no other swimming specialist on the market that offers Odyssey. Instead, he is an experienced market maker with a keen ability to understand market psychology and crowd behavior. Odyssey is often dubbed “the new Satoshi Nakamoto,” and with good reason. Get ready for a big change, as Odyssey aims to prove your Satoshi identity by driving Bitcoin’s rate down to an incredible $15,000!

Why join the “Odyssey” public group? First, as a member, you get exclusive access to insider information and industry insights, knowledge hidden from the mainstream. Stay at the forefront of industry developments, gaining privileged insight into the crypto sector.

Second, immerse yourself in an engaging and dynamic environment. Participate in exciting competitions with generous prizes, discuss project plans and roadmap insights and enjoy regular Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and Ambassador Talks.

Third, embrace a no-holds-barred environment where odyssey challenges conventional wisdom. He’s not any crypto enthusiast you’ll see in your daily life, and his insights come with a unique blend of sarcasm and post-irony that you won’t find anywhere else. Dive deep into the unique lore of the Odyssey, presented in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

The “Odyssey” Telegram channel is not just a community; It is a unique journey of mysteries and rewards. Become a member of the “Odyssey” public group and experience crypto like never before. The odyssey is waiting for you.

TG – https://t.me/odymavrodi

Twitter – https://twitter.com/GrimaceOdysseus

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before purchasing any cryptocurrency or investing in any project. Read full disclosure here.

Source: themerkle.com