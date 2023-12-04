Can climate aid avoid the implementation problems of development aid?

A general view of Kusile Power Station, a coal-fired power plant. of power station , [+] Construction is sponsored by the state power utility Eskom. (Photo by Phil Magacoy/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

At the 2009 Copenhagen Conference of Parties (COP) meeting, developed countries agreed to provide $100 billion for overseas climate projects. A recent report from the OECD shows that this target was finally met in 2022! This milestone should inspire equally important conversations about the delivery and implementation of climate aid. In particular, how can donors assess local priorities regarding climate projects, and who should be tasked with managing aid funds? These issues are particularly important when recipient governments suffer from corruption and governance failures. Without these conversations, could climate aid suffer the leakage, diversion and effectiveness challenges that some development aid projects have experienced?

development aid debate

Although countries have provided international aid at least since the beginning of the 19th century, the systematic use of foreign aid as a policy tool began at the end of World War II. Under the Marshall Plan, the United States provided massive aid to Western and Southern European countries to rebuild their economies. The idea was that prosperity would prevent the spread of communism. The Marshall Plan accomplished its economic and political objectives. Within a decade, the economies of the countries receiving aid recovered and these countries remained in the Western alliance.

While the Marshall Plan was a success story, the effectiveness of aid in other cases remains unclear. As the colorful Easterly-Sachs debate shows, aid effectiveness is a tricky topic because aid comes in different forms and with different donor motivations. Aid can be given through bilateral channels, multilateral agencies or non-governmental organizations. Furthermore, the ability of recipient countries to utilize aid varies depending on their motivation and governance competencies.

Many donor countries suffer from “aid fatigue” due to the misconception that aid outweighs domestic priorities. For example, Americans believe that approximately 25% of the federal budget is dedicated to foreign aid, although the US devotes barely 1%! In addition to policy illiteracy and populism, aid fatigue is likely driven by the perception that aid is misused by corrupt governments abroad.

Donors often use aid for political purposes: either to support regimes they favor or more brazenly to get countries to support donors in various bodies such as the UN Security Council or the International Whaling Commission. To inspire.

But donors also use aid to win the hearts and minds of the citizens of the recipient country. This requires that recipient governments use aid effectively and use that money for projects that people want. These conditions are not met when aid-receiving countries suffer from corruption and governance failure. In such cases, citizens of countries receiving aid view the aid as supporting corrupt and often violent regimes. The battle of heart and mind has been lost.

Climate Aid to South Africa

Recently, the South African government approved an $8.8 billion “just transition” package funded by foreign aid. What is a “Just Transition” and why should foreign aid finance it?

Climate mitigation faces local opposition because it creates a global public good that benefits everyone but imposes local costs that harm specific communities, particularly fossil fuel communities. To address these concerns, there is a push to provide these communities with an economic package called “just transition”. The idea is that if local people can find employment outside the fossil fuel sector, they will be more supportive of climate change.

Many developing countries depend on coal to generate electricity. Since these countries do not have the domestic resources to finance “just transitions,” foreign donors are stepping in. This makes sense because developed countries are responsible for a large share of accumulated emissions of greenhouse gases – drivers of climate change – and so they should pay to fix the problem, including climate change costs.

However, it is unclear which projects will be included in the “Just Transition” package and who will implement them. Have aid recipient governments consulted local communities on this issue? Take the case of South Africa where coal provides 86% of the country’s electricity and employs about 82,000 workers. South Africa’s “Just Transition” package will “build renewable energy plants and power transmission lines, green hydrogen, “new energy” vehicles, skills development and strengthen municipal finances to help them cope with the energy transition.”

As reported in a recent paper, “Varieties of Just Transition: Public Support in South Africa’s Mpumalanga Coal Community for Different Policy Options,” co-authored with Nthabiseng Mohlakoana and Muhammad Lokhat of Stellenbosch University, we interviewed 51 coal miners. , interviewed Eskom power plant workers. , and community members in the coal-producing Mpumalanga province. We found that interviewees favor quick monetary compensation that provides direct assistance to individuals. To some extent, this is driven by their acute economic crisis. They do not want the money to be spent on new infrastructure or creating new industries as the South African plan proposes.

Why the opposition to investment in new industries? A recent paper examining the profiles of 130 million American workers found that less than 1% of workers who left dirty jobs found green jobs. Now put this in the context of South Africa, where unemployment levels are very high (34%) and where coal mining is considered a well-paid job. A “just transition” package that promises jobs in new industries that coal miners probably won’t get, and probably won’t pay well, is unlikely to win public support. A similar issue was highlighted in the recent UAW strike where workers expressed their reservations about electric vehicles replacing traditional automobiles. Thus, South Africa’s official “equitable transition” package is unlikely to generate local benefits that could help coal communities in the short term.

Furthermore, we found that South African coal workers have a deep distrust of their government due to high levels of corruption. Afrobarometer reports that in 2021 “Nearly two-thirds (64%) of South Africans say corruption has increased in the past year, including half (49%) who believe it has increased ‘a lot’ happened.” Not surprisingly, given the low trust in government, our interviewees did not want the government or even labor unions (which are considered part of the political system) to manage the “just transition” fund! Instead, interviewees supported independent actors such as NGOs and the judiciary to do so.

Next steps in climate aid discourse

As the climate community debates the appropriate level of climate aid (and its division between mitigation and adaptation), it needs to revisit the shortcomings of development aid implementation. We recognize that this is a difficult issue because developing countries will likely view this as a violation of their sovereignty. But there is a downside to ignoring it. After 9/11, the United States provided hundreds of billions in aid to Afghanistan and yet, it could not garner public support for its preferred political goals. This does not mean that foreign aid will always fail; The Marshall Plan was a political success. But donors need a clear plan to ensure that climate aid follows the Marshall Plan path as opposed to aid to Afghanistan.

The aid discussion also informs the topic of “loss and damage” funding, which is a key topic at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai. How can donors ensure that these funds compensate local communities harmed by climate change, and are not reused (or wasted) by recipient governments? Given the challenge of implementation, donor countries want the “loss and damage” fund to be managed by the World Bank – which is opposed by developing countries. This raises the question: Why is the World Bank an appropriate agency for one type of foreign funding (loss and damage) but not another (climate aid)? What is the banks’ track record of listening to local people in both project design and implementation? Perhaps, now is the right time to pay more attention to these conversations.