Can Carvana be bought now?

CARVANA (CVNA -1.26% ) stock is up more than 500% so far in 2023. That’s a great price by any measure, but the stock is still down 90% from its 2021 high. Here’s what you need to know before you decide to buy Carvana stock.

Caravan turned from swan to ugly duckling

Carvana has long been trying to transform the in-person experience into an online one. This was really attractive to clients and investors during the coronavirus pandemic when in-person visits were a big problem due to social distancing efforts. The stock rose.

To be honest, the company’s business was growing very rapidly at that time. To put some figures on that, the company sold 50,400 used cars in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic. By the second quarter of 2021, this figure had more than doubled to 107,800. Sales reached 117,600 in the second quarter of 2022. So, from a business growth standpoint, Carvana was performing very well, and for a while, investors appeared to be quite excited by that growth.

But while Carvana was clearly focused on business growth, it wasn’t focused on profits. Growth at any price can only continue for so long, with full-year earnings per share falling to a loss of $15.74 per share in 2022. This was much worse than the loss of $1.63 in 2021. Adding to the issue on the earnings statement, the company’s leverage was also rising rapidly. Ongoing red ink and increasing debt burden is not a good combination.

Carvana is screwed, but what’s next?

Clearly, Carvana has not lived up to early expectations, and investors have responded accordingly. However, the retailer was able to work out an agreement with its lenders, which will reduce its debt burden, at least for now. That has investors a little more bullish, which helps explain the year-to-date stock advance.

The company has also moved away from the growth at any cost approach and is cutting costs. Both have helped in improving the financial performance of the company. For example, in the second quarter of 2023, the loss was “just” $0.55 per share, which is much better than the loss of $2.35 in the second quarter of 2021.

Investors still need to adopt a cautious approach here. For starters, Carvana is still in the loss column. It cannot continue losing money forever, and waiting until it figures out how to operate profitably will probably be the right decision for most investors. However, there is another problem here. The company’s three-step plan to improve results doesn’t actually include anything about earnings.

There are three steps here:

Drive the business to positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Move the business towards significant positive unit economics. After completing steps one and two, return to development.

Step two suggests operating a profitable business, but unit economics are not what they may seem. Basically, this figure is simply revenue per unit minus cost of goods sold per unit. This is effectively gross margin. The company still has to pay salaries and interest costs, among other things, after that point.

In other words, it looks like the company is planning to push the accelerator back on growth before it becomes consistently profitable. Given the history here, investors should probably be concerned.

side view

At the end of the day, most investors are probably better off waiting until Carvana can generate consistent profits. Given the weak track record, which has included massive redundancies on the growth and leverage fronts, the risk of another misstep does not seem worth the potential offered by a return to non-profitable business growth. Simply put, Carvana still has a lot to prove.

