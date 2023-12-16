Can California lure insurers back to the state?

California may need to agree to massive rate hikes to bring insurers back. (Getty Images)

California homeowners know that climate change is very real – so real that major insurers are pulling out of the state due to increased wildfire risk.

“For many Californians, this is an insurance emergency,” state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara told legislators this week.

He should know. When he campaigned for the Commissioner programme, Lara was vocal about the risks of climate change.

Insurers got the message. Allstate, Star Farms and Farmers Insurance immediately attempted to raise rates and cut coverage.

When Lara put the kibosh on rate increases, the three big insurers either stopped or limited coverage of California homes.

Now the Insurance Commissioner faces the unenviable task of trying to lure back insurers.

As the Wall Street Journal explains, Lara’s plan “would require insurers to write many policies in ‘distressed’ fire-prone areas. In return, insurers would get much of his wish list, including faster turnaround on rate requests.” A promise to take decisions is also included.

It’s a tough call. Yes, California needs to protect its housing sector and protect families by making sure they are adequately covered in the event of a disaster.

But to get there, Lara may have to agree to increasing rates by as much as 40%.

While the greater risk to insurers is undeniable, the problem also reflects a business model that was not designed to accommodate disaster-movie environmental problems.

Simply put, insurers were not prepared to reasonably price coverage that accepted the high risk of wildfires and other potential disasters.

So their response has been to either overcompensate and demand massive rate increases or take their balls and go home.

For homeowners, this is a terrible situation.

“It’s a no-win situation — it’s a question of what Lara is willing to compromise on,” Ellen Carney, insurance analyst at Forrester Research, told the Journal. “I would hate to be a state regulator.”

Higher premiums seem inevitable. Now how high is the big question.

Source: ktla.com