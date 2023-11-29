The meme coin market has seen a resurgence in recent weeks, with coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivering impressive returns.

The latest meme coin to make waves is BONK, whose price has increased by over 2,100% since October.

While BONK’s meteoric rise has been impressive, an even more promising opportunity may be the presale for Meme Kombat (MK), a new gaming meme token that is preparing for its exchange listing.

BONK Meme Coin Aims to Revive Solana Network

Bonk is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain in December 2022.

It was created by DexLab to support and revive the struggling Solana community.

As a dog-themed coin similar to DOGE and SHIB, BONK has branded itself as a social token focused on community engagement through BonkDAO.

The developers envision that BONK will become the primary coin facilitating DeFi and NFT trading on the Solana network.

After a successful launch, BONK saw its price drop by over 98%, leading most crypto investors to declare that the token was dead.

However, the renewed hype has driven BONK’s recent price surge, with it now the sixth-largest meme coin globally based on daily trading volume.

This resurgence can be partially attributed to new staking rewards, Bitmex listing for leveraged trading, and partnerships with major Solana dApps like Orca and Radium.

Although these partnerships align with Bonk’s goal of helping Solana grow, the token still exhibits high price volatility – as demonstrated by its 42% decline last week.

Can BONK ever reach a $1 valuation?

Despite its recent resurgence, most analysts believe BONK is still away from reaching the coveted $1 valuation any time soon.

For BONK to reach $1, its market capitalization would need to grow by more than 22,758,000% to reach trillions – and more than the GDP of the entire United States.

Obviously, this is extremely unlikely, if not impossible.

For context, Dogecoin, considered the world’s most successful meme coin, has a market capitalization of approximately $11.5 billion.

More realistically, if BONK reaches Dogecoin’s level of popularity, its price could theoretically rise to around $0.0002 – a 500% increase from its current price.

Although unlikely in the short term, further exponential growth for BONK cannot be completely ruled out.

With increased listings, partnerships, community engagement, and use cases, BONK can potentially continue to grow in 2024 and beyond, just not to the $1 level.

Trending Meme Kombat DEX gears up for launch and potential price breakout

While BONK has seen impressive short-term gains, Meme Kombat (MK) may have greater long-term potential.

Meme Kombat Gaming is a new play-to-earn meme coin combining staking and community engagement with rewards of 400% APY.

The main feature of the platform is a battle arena where users can bet MK tokens on battles between popular meme characters.

Meme Kombat is currently in its presale phase and has raised over $2.2 million, reflecting strong demand from investors.

With 50% of the MK supply allocated for presale, Meme Kombat has an advantage over coins like BONK in controlling the available token supply.

The pre-sale price has also increased in stages, starting at $0.1667 per token and now standing at $0.214 per token.

According to Meme Kombat’s whitepaper, the development team plans to officially launch the platform after the MK presale ends, allowing access to battles and other gaming features.

MK will also be listed on a DEX like Uniswap for more liquidity.

Given that the last phase pre-sale price will be $0.279, MK reaching $1 per token is a more reasonable prospect than BONK.

Considering that Meme Kombat has a fixed supply of 120 million, for the token to reach $1, MK would need a market cap of $120 million.

While not insignificant, this is well below the market cap needed in trillions for BONK to reach $1 at current supply levels – indicating that MK could have an exciting future.

Another attractive aspect of the new meme coin is its doxed team – find the LinkedIn profile of its project leads at memekombat.io.

