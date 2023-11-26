Crypto investors anticipate bullish markets because they are closely linked to massive capital gains for smart individuals, whales, and institutions who invest wisely during bear markets.

The market is showing signs of recovery from the recession which remains the highest since the beginning of 2022. This was fueled by a number of macroeconomic factors, including the collapse of major crypto institutions such as lending and borrowing platforms, DeFi protocols, an increase in hacks and malicious technical attacks on centralized exchanges, and the collapse of a billion-dollar ecosystem.

Current macroeconomic factors indicate a far more positive outlook for the future of DeFi. Major organizations like BlackRock and Grayscale have filed crypto ETF applications, demonstrating the growing pro-crypto investor outlook.

What is Chainlink?

Chainlink is a decentralized bridge powered by advanced smart contracts that arbitrates between on-chain and off-chain data. The project was conceived in 2017 by Sergei Nazarov and Steve Ellis, who integrated the network’s smart contracts in 2019. Chainlink’s open-source technology platform runs a network of oracles that connect computational resources to on-chain data. The platform consists of a system of nodes that interact to collect, approve, and execute data from multiple sources through the knowledge of blockchain technology and cryptography. Node operators are typically rewarded with LINK, the network’s native crypto asset, which they can redeem for stablecoins or cash out for fiat. Chainlink is one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms in the region.

What is a Bitcoin fork?

Bitcoin forks have become increasingly popular over the past decade. The rise, advancement, and improvement of technology has inspired many developers to make efforts to solve Bitcoin’s trilemma challenges. However, most forks are not worthy of mainstream adoption because they clone Bitcoin’s code and have no real-world utility to justify their reason for forking the network. Only a few, like Bitcoin Spark, may have real potential to disrupt DeFi.

Why is Bitcoin Spark different?

In the emerging world of digital currencies, solving utility or blockchain-related challenges is key to achieving success. The founders of Bitcoin Spark spent years researching to develop the ideal Bitcoin hard fork that other Bitcoin alternatives could not compete with. The developers have technology backgrounds and are actively involved in developing the project.

They have found a way to introduce more advanced smart contracts than those issued by the Ethereum blockchain while increasing transaction speeds to outperform Bitcoin’s throughput. Leveraging current technology has allowed developers to make the Bitcoin Spark network lightweight for easier management and decentralization.

The fork of Bitcoin Spark has generated a high-performance blockchain with higher transaction speeds, increased scalability, and lower transaction costs, which the team is working to eradicate from the network. By establishing on-chain and off-chain income sources, Bitcoin Spark will receive enough money to refill the mining pool and continually reward founders to the point where there will be no need to charge transaction fees.

Therefore, the network will transform into an autonomous network controlled by algorithms by a stream of computer-generated systems that increases decentralization and promotes quality for everyone, regardless of the mining equipment used or the size of the stake.

Bitcoin Spark’s ICO ends in style with a mega bonus gift

Bonus gifts are a great way for new DeFi starters to reward early developers. Bitcoin Spark is planning an ICO event that will revolutionize the entire ICO opportunity available to investors since Phase 1 began. The bonus program will include massive giveaways worth hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars over the next few months, heavily rewarding participants for their participation. Details regarding the bonus are still being planned and will be relayed through Bitcoin Spark’s social accounts, including the project’s official Medium account. To receive updates and become an early participant in the event, follow Bitcoin Spark on all social media platforms.

