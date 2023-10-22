The recent surge in Bitcoin’s price over the weekend took many market observers by surprise. Alpha Coin gained 1.5% in the last 24 hours, bringing Bitcoin’s value above the psychologically important $30,000 threshold, which also serves as a key resistance level.

Data from crypto market tracker CoinGecko shows that at the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $30,154, up 12% in the past seven days. On October 16, false reports of a cleared spot Bitcoin ETF caused the cryptocurrency to briefly soar to nearly $30,000 on Binance. However, as soon as the truth of these news came to light, the market declined rapidly.

Just two days later, Bitcoin once again reached $30,000, but it struggled to hold this important level, facing resistance and volatility. These multiple attempts highlight the importance of the $30,000 price point as a key battleground for Bitcoin’s near-term price movements.

Influential factors behind Bitcoin’s recent surge

There is no clear reason for the recent surge in the price of Bitcoin, but it is likely driven by market optimism surrounding the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This optimism is based on the belief that Bitcoin ETF approval will provide more accessible and regulated exposure to the cryptocurrency, attracting institutional and retail investors and further legitimizing the asset within traditional finance. The anticipation of this regulatory milestone is currently a major factor influencing the price of Bitcoin.

Zeb, a leading crypto analyst, has examined the 200-weekly simple moving average in Bitcoin trading. Zeb emphasized the importance of this moving average as a predictor of Bitcoin’s future bull run, based on its past records.

That said, this moving average has consistently proven to be an important and insightful indicator, providing valuable insight into the complex dynamics of Bitcoin’s price movements.

In the video, Zeb dispels the myth that Bitcoin’s price will fall sharply below the 200-weekly moving average in 2022, making it obsolete. He said that external variables such as the artificially inflated price of Bitcoin in 2021 by the Federal Reserve had an impact on the decline.

He emphasized that these extraordinary circumstances played a significant role in the 2022 recession, emphasizing that given a return to more typical market conditions, the 200-weekly moving average will be useful in predicting Bitcoin’s future trajectory. remains a valuable metric for

Bullish signs for the future of Bitcoin

According to Zeb’s analysis, in the absence of US central bank intervention, Bitcoin’s price would have risen to around $50,000 instead of $70,000, followed by a correction to around $20,000 instead of $27,000.

All these parameters support the Bitcoin bull market. Based on his findings, Zeb predicted that Bitcoin could rise from $50,000 to $70,000 in six months. This estimate provides an additional boost to Bitcoin’s price growth potential with the April 2024 halving event in mind.

Furthermore, the analyst offered a diverse range of technical indicators that strengthen the possibility of an imminent bull market for Bitcoin. Among these indicators, he drew attention to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Lux ​​Algo Signal of the weekly chart.

