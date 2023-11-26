Can Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Leave the US Before Sentencing?

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao walked out of federal court in Seattle on Tuesday. Chloe Collier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lawyers for former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao insist the crypto billionaire is not a flight risk. The Justice Department isn’t so sure.

The US government announced on Tuesday Criminal cases Against Binance and its leader. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine, the largest in corporate history. It also pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations. But it avoided the death penalty and will be allowed to continue operating.

According to US officials, Binance failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with organizations that the US has described as terrorist groups, among them Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. And it profited illegally by allowing “darknet” actors and ransomware hackers to operate on the platform, he said.

since contacted Luck Regarding the settlements, a Binance spokesperson shared a blog post reading in part: “These resolutions acknowledge our company’s responsibility for historic, criminal compliance violations, and prepare our company for a challenging period of learning and growth.” But allow the page to be turned on a transformative chapter.”

As for Zhao, the billionaire agreed to step down as CEO and pay a $50 million fine, and he pleaded guilty to failing to safeguard against money laundering. With sentencing scheduled for Feb. 23, he faces up to a decade in prison, but under a deal he is expected to receive no more than 18 months.

Zhao, a citizen of Canada and the United Arab Emirates, is expected to travel to his home in the United Arab Emirates before he is sentenced, with his lawyers saying they want to prepare his partner and three children for sentencing. But if he decides never to return, prosecutors warned Wednesday, the U.S. government may be unable to ensure his return because it has no extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates — and the billionaire has “significant “Property”.

Justice Department lawyers said, “In most cases, a multimillionaire defendant who has pleaded guilty faces possible prison time, and lives in a country that does not extradite its citizens to the United States , he will be detained.”

The DOJ said in a brief Friday that although it had recommended Zhao remain free before sentencing, it was because it believed travel restrictions could reduce his flight risk. Instead, Magistrate Judge Brian Tsuchida on Tuesday set bail conditions over the DOJ’s objections that allow the Binance founder to leave the US.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department asked U.S. District Judge Richard Jones to reverse those bail conditions. The next day, Zhao’s lawyers asked him not to do so, noting that their client had come to the US voluntarily to accept responsibility for his actions. Jones is expected to rule on the case by Monday.

Binance, meanwhile, announced this week that Richard Teng, global head of regional markets, will replace Zhao as CEO. tenge Tweeted Their focus will be on “reassuring users” as well as “cooperation with regulators.”

For Zhao, he Posted On Tuesday: “What’s next for me? I will take a break first. I haven’t had a single day of real (phone off) break for the last six and a half years.

It remains to be seen how his sentencing and anticipated prison term will play into this.

