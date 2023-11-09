Can Biden solve his economic messaging problems? One idea: talk less about student loans.

The president is in deep trouble with voters when it comes to the economy, and this week provided another wave of evidence.

The first widely discussed New York Times/Siena survey of battleground states found Biden trailing former President Donald Trump on the issue by a wide margin. And that was followed by a Yahoo Finance-Ipsos survey that found similar voter dissatisfaction.

It’s a problem that has been going on for months and has sparked debate within the party over how to reverse the trend – or at least stop the bleeding. An influential faction of Democrats will tell you that the party needs to rethink the economic issues they are focusing time and money on.

Their impression — also supported by new polling data released this week — is that the issues for which Biden is best known among voters may be exactly the same issues that are dragging him down.

Put another way: Are voters hearing too much about things like student loan forgiveness and not enough about junk fees?

More discussion about junk fees? President Joe Biden in Rockford, Illinois on Thursday. (Olivier Doulieri/AFP via Getty Images) (Olivier Doulieri/AFP via Getty Images)

A new presentation from a Democratic group called Blueprint 2024 suggests the answer is yes.

The Blueprint’s mission: Try to isolate issues that are widely known, but not widely supported. Biden’s ongoing effort to cancel $10,000 in student loans tops that list

The survey of 1,063 voters from October 26 to November 2 found that, on net, 68% of voters were aware of Biden’s efforts in the student loan area, but the issue was divisive. While it may remain popular among Biden’s base, it received only 5% net support among the broader group of voters.

Other issues that stuck out on the group’s data were sending military aid to Ukraine and interfering in state policies around transgender issues. Voters are also undecided on those topics, even though they are well aware of Biden’s record.

Evan Roth Smith, a campaign consultant who oversaw the Blueprint 2024 survey, argued that Biden “is associated in the minds of voters with his most controversial policies rather than his most widely supported policies”, adding that student debt was ” This is a prime example.

The flip side of their results is another universe of issues that are largely unknown, but when voters are made aware they are very helpful. Prominent examples include Biden’s efforts to confront China on semiconductors, the ongoing campaign against “junk fees” and capping the price of prescription drugs.

The group’s findings—particularly when it comes to the issue of student debt—are sure to be heatedly contested within the party in the coming months.

Other voices in the Democratic Party want to raise the student loan issue, with some launching groups — one example is called Protect Borrowers Action — with the explicit goal of capitalizing politically. The argument is that young voters, a group that Biden desperately needs to activate in 2024, are behind him on student debt.

President Biden delivers remarks on student loan relief in 2022 in Washington. (Brandon Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images) (Brandon Smialowski via Getty Images)

This strategy is also being debated in the political science community. A study of political advertising shared with Semaphore by the American Political Science Review found that “populism”—an approach adopted by some of these groups to focus advertising money on perhaps lesser-known positions that are well Let’s vote – clearly didn’t win. Out in the data.

Biden and his aides have advised caution in response to this week’s polling, often noting that the figures looked grim even for presidential incumbents like Barack Obama in 2011 and Ronald Reagan in 1983, before that. He ultimately won re-election the following year.

Speaking with reporters Thursday morning before a trip to Illinois, Biden dismissed polls that had him down, noting that others show him in a race with Donald Trump.

‘We have our work cut out for us’

Whatever strategy is ultimately decided, Biden’s 2024 campaign will likely have substantial resources to try and shape the 2024 negotiations. It aims to match the $1 billion it raised last time for the coming election cycle.

Of course, Republicans are poised to have a substantial 2024 war chest of their own and often scoff at Biden’s efforts to promote his economic message. He argues that no amount of trickery will win over voters who are focused on inflation. While price increases have been slowing recently, voters have seen their purchasing power decline since Biden’s inauguration, a fact the GOP candidates repeatedly noted, including in Wednesday night’s primary debate.

In fact, Blueprint 2024 polling shows that voters are almost completely focused on inflation and 64% of voters are focused on this issue. Voters also feel that Biden does not match their interests in the topic. Instead, many voters say Biden is focusing his energy on other economic issues like wages and jobs that he currently cares less about.

Blueprint’s Evan Roth Smith said in Wednesday’s presentation that voters are “overwhelmingly focused on low prices.” He said the disparity between Biden’s relatively low focus on the issue is a “really significant misalignment” that could be caused by voters not giving Biden credit for an economy that is performing relatively well overall. Is.

What remains to be seen is how the case being made by Blueprint 2024 and others is received among D.C. decision makers — plus the larger question of whether there is even room for Democrats to change voter perceptions. At least when inflation outweighs everything else.

Another group pushing similar ideas is Data for Progress, with the group’s executive director, Danielle Deisseroth, admitting to Yahoo Finance that “we can’t change 40 years of political precedent overnight.” But he said optimistically that “there is a critical time between now and November next year where a billion dollars will be spent talking about President Biden’s accomplishments.”

His group is also consulting on the idea of ​​reducing issues like student debt in meetings with party leaders — including a recent presentation at the White House. He said the reception has been largely positive. But perhaps the only thing the entire party agrees on at this point is that Biden has a tough road ahead on the economy.

Deisseroth said: “We’ve got our work cut out for us for next year.”

Ben Vershkul is Yahoo Finance’s Washington correspondent.

Click here for business and money related political news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com