Can ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’, the hot favorite, lose to ‘Alan Wake 2’?

alan wake 2 treatment

It’s been a crazy year for game releases, and an awesome year for predictions, as I keep trying to figure out what’s going to win or even be nominated for a GOTY , and I have to erase the entire chalkboard and start over.

At the beginning of the year, I boldly announced that obviously The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was going to win the GOTY with its ultra-high critic scores and fantastic physics puzzles. But then a new favorite outshines all of its competitors, Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the most detailed, complex, engaging RPGs of all time, and then it Seemed like a clear favourite.

Recently we had Super Mario Wonder and Spider-Man 2, which were potentially nominated, but I wouldn’t say winners. But now? For the last time guys (I think), we have Alan Wake 2, a dark (place) horse that may come and conquer everything.

Again, we have to remind ourselves that when it comes to “big” awards like The Game Awards, the voters are critics, game developers, and other industry people. That’s why I think it’s better than something more bombastic and accessible like Spider-Man 2. Or even Tears (though obviously yes, a lot of people are playing it), even if it’s somewhat Although Baldur had a distinct style, Baldur had a major advantage.

But now? I’m hearing critic after critic saying that Alan Wake 2 is possibly their game of the year, and developers saying that they wish they had. can Do something as wild and revolutionary as Remedy has done here, a blend of TV, books, and video games that combine into a final product that is instantly iconic and different from anything else out there.

alan wake 2 treatment

At this point, I don’t think it can be dismissed as a serious GOTY contender. Apart from all the praise, the recent prejudice Is One thing, and it’s likely to be the last big GOTY contender before the end of the year (sorry Modern Warfare 3).

That said, Alan Wake could win other awards that aren’t GOTY, Best Directing, Performance, Narrative, God knows it probably deserves any of those, but a lot of them have to go along with the actual GOTY winner. can be added.

It’s clear that there are going to be games that could have won the GOTY themselves in any other year, and that in 2023 may not even be nominated or win a single award. So to reach the top you have to be the best of the best and I think only a few games are getting into that stratosphere right now. Before there was Tyrus and Baldurus. Now, I think we have to include Alan Wake 2 in the conversation, even if it means excluding more games that are absolutely worth considering.

Alan Wake 2 doesn’t even have the highest Metascore this year, hovering around 88, while many games are at 90+. But the innovation it brings and the kind of people liking it leads me to believe that a few scores under 90 won’t matter when it comes to nominations and the ultimate winner. My gut still says Baldur’s Gate 3 will take it all, but Alan Wake 2 is a contender I can’t say I’ve seen coming to this degree.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,