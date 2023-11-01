Can America's weapons manufacturers adapt to 21st century warfare?

Arming Uncle Sam is a great business. The latest U.S. defense budget provides $170 billion for procurement and $145 billion for research and development (R&D), the vast majority of which goes to a handful of “prime” contractors who directly oversee the Department of Defense (DOD). ) let’s deal with. So will some of the $44 billion in US military aid to Ukraine and some additional defense spending by America’s European allies, amounting to 5-10% of Primes’ sales. Although those amounts do not grow at the same rate as corporate IT spending, reducing the scope for spectacular profits, weapons manufacturers are also protected from eye-watering losses by large, decades-long contracts.

Due to a major shock at the end of the Cold War, the industry is also highly concentrated. At a meeting in 1993, dubbed the “Last Supper”, William Perry, then President Bill Clinton’s deputy secretary of defense, told industry owners that excess capacity was no longer justified and consolidation was in order. As a result, the rank of primes has dropped from 50 in 1950s America to six. The number of suppliers of satellites has reduced from eight to four, the number of suppliers of fixed-wing aircraft has reduced from eight to three and the number of suppliers of strategic missiles has reduced from 13 to three.

Image: The Economist

Guaranteed customs duties and weak competition have helped shares of U.S. arms makers outperform the broader stock market over the past 50 years. A paper published by the DoD in April found that between 2000 and 2019 defense contractors performed better than civilian contractors in terms of shareholder returns, return on assets and return on equity, among other financial measures. An increasingly unstable world means more money going to the armed forces and their suppliers. Total shareholder returns, including dividends, at primes like General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman increased when Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022 and when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 (see Chart 1).

This comfortable oligopoly is now being challenged on two fronts. One is technical. As the tank battles on the Ukrainian plains and the streets of Gaza show, “metal on the ground” remains important. Missiles, artillery shells and fighter jets do the same. But both conflicts also show that modern warfare relies increasingly on smaller and simpler tactical kit, as well as communications, sensors, software and data. The second challenge is the Pentagon’s efforts to extract more value for money from the military-industrial complex.

Both developments have undermined the Primes’ big competitive advantages: their ability to build heavy kits and navigate the complex procurement process. Cost-effective innovations, such as the Pentagon’s recently announced Project “Replicator,” which aims to get swarms of small drones in the air as quickly as possible, require agile engineering, which the defense giant says is “seamlessly organized Don’t happen”, says Kearney, a consultant. , puts it delicately. If they are to thrive in the new era, they will have to rediscover some of the innovative ways that helped shape Silicon Valley in the decades after World War II. However, so far, they are finding it difficult.

It’s easy to see why the Primes (and their investors) like the current setup. DoD reimburses primes’ R&D expenses, and adds 10-15% on top of that. This “cost plus” approach avoids companies from having to put a lot of their capital into risky projects, which provides security but reduces the incentive to deliver things on time and on budget. The project to build the F-35 fighter jet, which has contributed more than a quarter of Lockheed’s revenue over the past three years, began in the 1990s. This is nearly a decade late and will cost American taxpayers up to $2 trillion over the lifetime of the aircraft.

Once production begins, newly developed larger kits are sold at a fixed price, often for decades. The B-21 stealth bomber, currently being developed by Northrop Grumman, will cost the Pentagon more than $200 billion for 100 aircraft to be delivered over 30 years. The Columbia class nuclear-submarine program, built by a subsidiary of General Dynamics, is scheduled to run from the early 2030s to at least 2085.

past their prime

The Pentagon is running out of patience with this time-honored business model. Last year’s national-defense strategy summed it up: “Too slowly and too focused on acquiring systems that are no longer designed to address the most critical challenges we face.” Are.” Instead, it wants to “reward rapid experimentation, acquisition and fielding.” This is forcing primes to think about how they can create new functionality on their existing platforms by adding new software, modules, payloads, and so on, and create production processes that can be modified to accommodate innovations. Could.

As Jim Tacklett, chief executive of Lockheed Martin, recently acknowledged, soldiers expect seamless integration of sensors, weapons, and systems for battle management such as Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2), which integrates platforms, services, And there is a new concept of sharing data between theatres. , Contracting, building, and continually updating such systems will be a struggle for companies that have until now produced hardware in large quantities slowly and which, in the words of Steve Grundman of the Atlantic Council, a think-tank, ” Are not “digital natives”.

The Primes face another problem. Mikhail Grinberg of the consultancy Renaissance Strategic Advisors says the technology the Pentagon has in mind is not inherently military. Most defense giants have civilian divisions – large ones in the case of Boeing, General Dynamics and Raytheon. But the Pentagon’s growing appetite for dual-use technologies means more competition from civilian industry, which is constantly creating new equipment, materials, manufacturing processes and software that can be used for military and peaceful purposes.

In 2020, General Motors won the contract to supply infantry vehicles. The carmaker has now teamed up with the US arm of Rhinemetall, a German arms firm, in a deal to equip military trucks. Other challengers are trying to force their way into the military-industrial complex, attracted by DoD’s appetite for more diverse systems. Palantir, founded in 2003 to help prevent attacks like September 11, 2001, creates civilian and military software that processes the enormous amounts of data generated in modern life and warfare. Elon Musk’s SpaceX sends payloads, including military, into orbit and is being paid by the DOD to provide internet access to Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russian invaders.

Image: The Economist

Big tech is also getting in on the action. Mr Grundman says Amazon, Google and Microsoft have targeted defense and security as promising markets. Military procurement is a rare business that is big enough to make a difference to the top lines of tech titans, which count in the hundreds of billions of dollars. The trio, along with Oracle, a small maker of business software, already shares a $9 billion cloud-computing contract with the Pentagon. Microsoft also provides augmented-reality goggles to the military in a deal that could ultimately be worth $22 billion.

The Pentagon’s new approach is also attracting emerging rivals. Anduril, a startup founded in 2017 to meet military needs, has developed Lattice, a general-purpose software platform that can be rapidly updated and adapted to solve new problems. The company also makes a short-range drone called Ghost, which some soldiers can operate. Recognizing that it needs to vertically integrate to win business faster, it has acquired a maker of rocket engines and is developing an underwater autonomous vessel for the Australian Navy.

Aspiring primes and their financial backers still lament the barriers to new entrants. Anduril’s boss, Brian Schimpf, says you “get punched in the face every day” when working with the DoD. Both SpaceX and Palantir had to fight court battles to be able to compete for military contracts. In June Palantir signed an open letter with Anduril and 11 other companies, including investors, urging the Pentagon to remove barriers for small contractors. The letter, which was based on Atlantic Council proposals, condemned “old ways” that left “significantly limited” access to commercial innovation.

As the national-security strategy suggests, DoD is eager to move away from procurement archaisms, for example by placing more risk on contractors through fixed-price, rather than cost-plus, development contracts. Such developments are creating panic among the chiefs. Boeing’s recent financial difficulties are partly the result of catastrophically low bidding on fixed-price contracts for the KC-46 tanker and Air Force One, which shuttles US presidents around.

In contrast, Anduril has given up the cost-plus crutch of its own accord, and is investing its own capital in projects it thinks the DoD will need. By sticking to the old model, the Primes could deprive America of the 21st century defense industry it needs.

