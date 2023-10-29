Can America afford two wars? Here’s what the bond market thinks

By Elizabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN)- If you want to excite the US bond market, just remind traders How high is the country’s budget deficit?

The Treasury Department’s latest calculations for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 put the deficit at $1.7 trillion.

But it’s effectively even more — nearly $2 trillion — if the impact of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan cancellation plan is not included, which was struck down by the Supreme Court before it could take effect. This is double the deficit of the last financial year.

Budget deficit occurs when government spending exceeds the amount collected in taxes. To cover the difference, governments have to borrow money, which usually comes from issuing more bonds. All else being equal, bond prices fall, pushing yields higher.

For some time, investors ignored the ever-widening US deficit and its impact on the government’s debt obligations, because the understanding was that the Treasury would make interest payments on time.

But, increasingly, investors are paying more attention to policies that have the potential to further increase the deficit and the amount of money the government has to borrow. This has led more investors to question how sustainable debt levels are and, as a result, demand higher compensation for holding long-term debt, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

However, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she did not think the “much” rise in yields was linked to the US budget deficit. “I think this is largely a reflection of the resilience that people are seeing in the American economy,” he said Thursday at an event hosted by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have yet to sign off on most of the budget for the current fiscal year, but the prospect of simultaneously funding two wars in Israel and Ukraine would undoubtedly lead to more government spending and higher deficits.

What will this mean for the bond market?

impact on losses

Rachel Snyderman, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said increasing spending to support Israel and Ukraine does not mean the deficit will grow and bond yields will go higher.

Biden’s defense spending proposal unveiled last week, which allocates $86 billion for Ukraine, Israel and humanitarian assistance in Israel and Gaza, will cover a significantly smaller portion of the deficit, Snyderman told CNN.

He said the Treasury would need to issue more bonds to raise the $86 billion. But that would be just three-tenths of a percent of the $26.33 trillion U.S. debt held by the public.

﻿According to their own calculations, this would just increase the deficit in fiscal year 2024 to 5% The Congressional Budget Office’s projected deficit level for the current fiscal year is $1.57 trillion.

Bond yields were rising in Israel before war broke out

During past times of increased geopolitical tension such as war, investors tend to flee for safety, which involves moving more of their money into assets such as US Treasury bills, which are viewed as safe havens.

Initially this happened when war broke out in Israel, causing yields to fall. But the yield increased rapidly. For example, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note is touching nearly 5% For the first time since 2007.

This suggests that there are other factors that may outweigh the effects of war, leading to higher yields, Snyderman said.

Over the past few months, investors have come to terms with the possibility that interest rates may remain higher for longer than they initially expected when the Federal Reserve began tightening last year.

That’s because inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, and recent data shows it is rising again. To further reduce inflation, Fed officials are signaling that they will need to keep rates close to current levels until they are confident that inflation will not rise much further.

In anticipation of a “longer higher” event, investors are selling more US bonds.

Other factors that have led to higher yields

Additionally, since the debt ceiling was suspended in June, the Treasury has been issuing more bonds to fund government spending, driving down bond prices.

The Treasury warned in July that it expected to borrow $1 trillion in the third quarter, the most the government has ever borrowed during a third quarter. Additionally, the Treasury estimates it will borrow $852 billion in the final quarter of this year. However, this estimate does not take into account the war between Israel and Hamas.

Another factor that may play a role is the recent downgrade of US debt by Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service’s warning that it may revise its assessment of the fundamentals that underpin its credit rating for the United States. Let’s determine.

Overall, both are signaling to investors that holding U.S. debt is risky, said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.

Even if U.S. spending to support Israel doesn’t directly impact bonds, “the uncertainty that war brings to the economy” is enough to derail the market, Snyderman said. That makes it particularly difficult to predict the future path of the bonds, he said.

