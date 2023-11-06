Can AI create better business ideas than humans?

There is a fierce debate over whether artificial intelligence (AI) can create better ideas than humans, which has serious implications for the way businesses drive innovation. In a 2023 study, the AI ​​model ChatGPT came up with more and better concepts than MBA students from a typical university when asked about new consumer product ideas. “Better” was measured by “purchase intention” among a sample of targeted customers. Results, published in Ideas are a dime a dozenShow that most of the “best” ideas (top 10%) also come from AI.

Subscribe to weekly emails

However, A future without crowds?Another 2023 study casts doubt on whether ChatGPT’s views are actually “better”. When asked for ideas about the more complex issue of “how to unlock the potential of the circular economy”, AI produced ideas with better potential financial value, but less innovation than humans.

The novelty factor is important because many simple problems in society have been solved. Businesses and societies need groundbreaking solutions to complex problems and companies typically prefer one rare, brilliant idea rather than 10 “decent” ideas. author of Ideas are a dime a dozen Accept this, but argue that if AI can generate many more ideas than humans, the chances of finding a brilliant idea increase.

Leonard Bousieux, assistant professor at the University of Washington and author A future without crowds? Counters says: “AI will help you make ideas more accessible, scalable, manageable and financially valuable. And this will help you correct and refine the details. But it does not yet have the capacity for groundbreaking ideas in complex areas. The man still has an edge and a special ability to him. This is because AI models are based on recombination of ideas in their training models and they provide the ‘statistically most likely’ answer, not the rare one. So our goal is to collaborate with AI to strike a balance between innovation and value.

How AI-led ideology works

Christian Turvish, professor at Wharton University and author Ideas are a dime a dozen, says: “I have no problem calling ChatGPT’s ideas original. “It’s not just digging around on the internet and repeating other people’s ideas.” Instead, like a jazz musician, it is searching for a tune or rhythm to which it can groove. In its study, the AI ​​was looking for information about the target market’s frustrations, other consumer product ideas, and other successful ventures — then combining them with new suggestions.

“Originality doesn’t necessarily make it good, but the scale of data it’s trained on makes it surprisingly useful,” says Tervish.

Like a jazz musician, Chatgpt is searching for a tune or rhythm to which he can dance.

Many companies across various industries are already using AI tools for idea generation. For example, Ideanote, Google AI, IBM Watson, and Iris.AI all have AI-based tools to support idea generation and development. Microsoft 365 Copilot also uses prompts to generate ideas and accelerate the creative process through natural language prompts. Customers who have tested CoPilot around the world, including General Motors, The Walsh Group and Avanade, have described it as a “catalyst for creativity”.

Try Big Think+ for your business

Engaging content on critical skills taught by world-class experts.

Nick Hederman, senior director of the Modern Work Business Group at Microsoft UK, says: “The first draft probably won’t be perfect, but it’s an excellent starting point for human creativity.”

AI can also help you refine, expand, and enhance your ideas through questions like “provide feedback on my proposal.” And it can help with design mockups, prototypes, consumer journeys, storyboards, and pitches. This allows businesses to explore more opportunities simultaneously and make final decisions based on better information.

A practical example is toy designer Mattel, who used Dell-E – an AI that creates custom images and art from natural language descriptions – to speed up their design process and make it more imaginative. Designers entered prompts such as “Create a scale model of a classic car.” They were then able to refine the generated image and ask Dell-E to “turn it into a convertible”, and with the AI’s collaboration continued to make changes to the design as they wanted.

Disadvantages of AI-led innovation

There are many challenges to overcome when partnering with AI on end-to-end innovation. Ideas and great design, even if generated through AI collaboration, are not enough to create a successful new product or service – you also need human judgment and selection. As Terwish explains: “Choice is the weakness of AI. Technology can give us a lot of ideas, but it can’t decide which ones are better.” Individual humans aren’t usually good at assessing the quality or potential of ideas. But the crowd is. So evolve toward launch. Market research is still necessary to test each idea before committing.

Turvish says the idea of ​​AI is still somewhat robotic. “You give it a signal and it will continue to play that tune – which is why critics have called AI a ‘stochastic parrot’ and ‘autocomplete on steroids,’” he says. This means that it is good at using understandable language but does not understand it like humans do. Therefore, creative and innovative professionals should always focus on moving forward and try to take the ideas and creative processes in different directions.

“Choice is the weakness of AI. Technology can give us a lot of ideas, but it can’t decide which ones are better.” Christian Turvish, professor at Wharton University and co-author Ideas are a dime a dozen

Lack of understanding of AI can also create problems if we start relying too much on AI for ideas. Bousieux says: “AI can only think based on its training data. If we stop trusting humans, we may miss important ideas – especially something more surprising, exciting, diverse or fair. For example, if we forget something important it can be harmful. [sections of the] Population in our view. Therefore it also requires responsible and careful use and awareness of biases in AI and humans.

Bousieux says sophisticated innovation requires staying up to date with AI’s “jagged frontier” – the gray area in which humans still outperform and where it could help or harm us.

Avoiding patent and copyright disputes is also a significant challenge for anyone using AI to help launch products or services. “It’s hard to know for sure that there were no copyrighted concepts in the training data you used,” says Boucioux. “That is a legal question which I must leave for others to debate. But you should proceed with caution. One problem is that we have very little understanding of how large language models work. They may also lie and hallucinate (present false facts) but when this happens it is difficult to detect.

Increasing skills around AI will be important to unleash its creative potential.

AI can never be trusted blindly and always needs “parental supervision”. And businesses may need expert help in explaining how key ideas were created and how to interpret them. Bousieux says developing skills will include learning to: ask the right questions; Constantly refine signals; interrogating the concepts used in AI answers; And map the concepts behind it. This will help us see how those concepts are or are not connected; And how similar AI-generated ideas are to existing ideas. If there is an important idea being brought to market, you may want to create a “family tree” to examine these relationships, which requires skilled questioning, he says.

Hederman says it will be important to increase the skills around AI to unleash its creative potential. According to recent YouGov research, 54% of business leaders are concerned that their workforce lacks the skills to maximize AI opportunities. “Also, generative AI and large language models are still in their infancy,” Hederman says. “It is therefore important to ensure that AI deployment is responsible and ethical. Organizations must combat misinformation and eliminate biases while protecting data privacy and respecting copyright. He further said that Microsoft aims to mitigate the latter issue by taking legal responsibility for any copyright disputes arising from customers using its AI products.

Boucieux urges those designing large AI models to create greater transparency about training data and how they operate. This can help businesses better understand many of these issues, including intellectual property. Indeed, businesses must find ways to solve all of these challenges to realize the full potential of AI. But if they can do that and keep the innovation process legal and fair, AI can help them generate good new ideas. And, who knows, maybe some talented people.

Source: bigthink.com