Can Adam Smith Save Gen Z? - OPD

By Blake Scott Ball

There is a common belief among older generations that today’s college students are more influenced by socialism than ever before. There is a fear that this generation may be lost to the attractive lure of “free” government programs and centrally planned economies. Over the past seven years as a college professor, I haven’t felt that way.

Make no mistake, the pioneers of central planning and redistribution have never had outlets on such a massive scale to spread their deceptions. I’m not at all sure college students are buying these today.

This is partly because college students don’t really know What He believes. Whether they realize it or not, the reason they are in college, beyond mere professional preparation or job training, is to learn how to think for themselves, beyond the knowledge given to them by their parents and public schools. My experience in the college classroom – from a large state university, to a historically black college and university, to a religious liberal arts college – tells me that this generation is approachable. In fact, I see evidence that many of them want clarity about the chaotic, confusing world around them.

I teach Adam Smith’s free market ideas in my Modern World Civilization course. Smith’s ideas are presented alongside all kinds of ideas such as mercantilism, colonialism, Marxism and fascism. What this historical perspective reveals is that, too often, today’s proponents of the free market have either lost Smith’s original context or failed to incorporate it into their teaching.

Smith challenged the monopoly of the closed system of the mercantile era into which he was born. That system was effectively an early modern corporatism, where kings granted and enforced trade monopolies to their favorite merchants in exchange for a share of the profits to fund growing armies and bureaucracies. Colonialism fostered this bloated system by allowing monarchs to feed their pre-industrial economies with raw materials from Asia, Africa, and the Americas, while artificially blocking the development of domestic markets in those places, allowing the colonies to Kept dependent on the mother country for its manufactured goods. ,

Fortunately for modern man, the British people were far more industrious and ambitious than their kings in managing their business fantasies. In many ways, the Scottish philosopher Adam Smith was more documenting and validating the organic new system emerging in the eighteenth-century world than his monumental works. wealth of Nations, published in the revolutionary year of 1776. Through voluntary associations, he observed, the people were doing more for their prosperity than any king could. And they were doing it in a way that transformed selfishness into cooperation. It is difficult to ignore in Smith’s mind the marriage of the two most important intellectual movements of his time: that of the Enlightenment with Protestant convictions about the sanctity of work and the liberation of even man’s most base attitudes. Rational individualism.

However, much of our understanding of Smith’s remarkable work today is understood through a very different lens: that of Karl Marx. The fact that we often attribute “capitalism” to Smith exposes our anachronistic misunderstanding. It was Marx who applied this label to the system he had adopted in his British refuge, which he despised so much, a label that placed all the emphasis on his deepest obsession: material wealth. For Marx, humanity’s greatest needs are all material and therefore all materially limited. There’s only so much money to go around. There’s plenty of food to go around. However, those limitations can be overcome by the power of labor freed from the control of capitalists. He thought, once we reject the capitalist system we can have unlimited goods. Then again, it is understandable why he invented the greatest of all modern fictions – a benevolent central state – to manage society’s needs and teach greedy capitalists to share.

Many of our discussions today about free markets accept misconceptions of Marxism. I fear we spend too much time countering the lies of socialist propagandists. There’s no doubt that apology is an important part of winning hearts and minds. We have to correct the mistakes. But I believe the bigger way to convince this generation of college students is to make a positive argument for the free market. This involves prominently restating the original case made by Adam Smith for markets, individual liberty, and restrained government against the backdrop of official state control.

When I present Smith to my students, my argument is about freedom. Smith wanted to free humanity’s potential from the artificial and counterproductive restrictions of commercialism. He did this by reorganizing our relationships into two key areas: our relationship with other people and our relationship with money.

Recognizing that humans are selfish by nature and refusing to discard that tendency as an indelible evil, Smith argued that the best way to satisfy one’s own interests was to serve the interests of one’s neighbors in commerce. To do. Free trade gives people the freedom to specialize in what they can best offer to their community and to tap into the abundant talents of their neighbors to make up for their shortcomings. And so Smith reimagined our relationship with each other as one that ultimately would not be one of cut-throat competition, but of thoughtful cooperation, where I satisfy your needs and desires by serving you.

Smith set out to unleash humanity’s creative potential. It was not the raw materials in the ground that accounted for the world’s greatest resources. This was human ingenuity. Humans decide what the value of something is, whether it’s a material, a service, or most profoundly, an idea. Wealth will be created not by the inefficient and regressive alliance of kings and businessmen, but by the creative power of the people. People will generate ideas and people will choose (out of thousands of individual choices that combine into an infallible mandate) about which direction the future will go. Smith’s system encouraged creativity and, in doing so, transformed the modern world economy into the greatest and most democratic moment ever in human history.

When we present the free market as the freedom to satisfy one’s own needs through satisfying the needs of others and as freeing the creative powers of all humanity to invent the future, today’s colleges Students see a vision they can believe in. Our education and public advocacy efforts on behalf of free markets continue to emphasize the kinds of histories that provide concrete evidence of how a free economy can uplift people’s lives.

About the author: Blake Scott Ball is Associate Professor of History at Huntingdon College and author Charlie Brown’s America: Popular Politics Peanuts (Oxford University Press, 2021). His research has been displayed Time magazine and beyond pbs, nprLondon Timesradio, and cnn radio. His book was reviewed favorably in wall street journal, new republic, financial TimesAnd this Journal of American History, He has previously written for Washington Post, bulwark, and the Acton Institute. He regularly speaks to both academic and public audiences, including the University of Oxford, Town Hall Seattle, and SMU’s Center for Presidential History.

