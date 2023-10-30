Can a nursing home take our property? We have a $500k IRA and a trust for our protection

Can a nursing home confiscate your savings? What if your money is in a trust or Roth IRA? For married and single retirees, these are important questions with nuanced answers.

First for the good news: A nursing home can’t simply take over your retirement accounts or savings. Absent legal action due to unpaid bills, you can distribute your assets as you wish. However, you will need to plan in advance to optimize your end-of-life finances, especially because in some cases it is possible that the government may seize assets after death to pay for nursing home expenses.

Long-term care, especially a nursing home stay, can be expensive. Options for covering these costs include out-of-pocket payments, private insurance, and Medicaid. Your assets, whether they’re in Roth IRAs or certain types of trusts, can potentially affect your eligibility for the latter. If you need help planning for your long-term care needs, consider working with a financial advisor.

Plan ahead for long-term care

Long-term care, which can include everything from housewife services to home health aides to nursing home care, is expensive. In fact, the average monthly cost of a private room in a U.S. nursing home is projected to hit $9,584 in 2023, according to Genworth, an insurance company that provides long-term care coverage. This cost is expected to rise to approximately $13,000 per month by 2033.

That’s more than most people’s retirement income and many times more than what Social Security pays out. Alec F., Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) of DBR & Co. So it’s important to plan ahead, says Root.

“Like estate planning in general, it’s helpful to have these conversations sooner rather than later, especially before someone’s health changes and potentially their ability to properly insure themselves,” he told SmartAsset. Capacity may be affected.” “Five to 10 years before retirement is usually a good time to discuss this topic. A strong estate plan will detail the terms of late-life care, while a good financial plan will account for nursing home care and final expenses.

Medicare will not cover the costs of nursing homes or other facilities. Instead, in general, the best way to afford long-term care may be with dedicated long-term care insurance. The sooner you purchase this coverage, the less expensive it will be. According to the American Association of Long-Term Care Planning, for a healthy 55-year-old, you can expect to pay between $950 and $1,500 per year for this coverage. At age 65, this average reaches between $1,700 and $2,700 per year. Therefore, prepare ahead of time.

Medicaid covers long-term care but has asset limits.

If you can’t afford long-term care insurance, the next most common option is Medicaid – the government program that provides medical care for low-income families. Although its coverage is limited, it also pays for nursing homes. However, it is important to know that through the Medicaid Estate Recovery Program (MERP), it is possible that one’s estate may be recoverable by the government to defray nursing home expenses.

Medicaid also has strict income and asset limits, and each state has its own eligibility requirements and scope of coverage. For example, in New York, your income cannot exceed $1,677 per month and your net worth cannot exceed $30,182. However, the state does not count your IRA or Roth IRA toward those total assets.

Note: Medicare, the health care program for all Americans over age 65, does not pay for long-term care facilities.

On the other hand, in Massachusetts, your income cannot exceed $1,215 per month and your net worth cannot exceed $2,000. There, the state includes your IRA in those total assets.

Keep in mind that if you have an IRA, you must take required minimum distributions (RMDs) by age 73. These withdrawals will count towards your annual income limit. Roth IRAs, on the other hand, are not subject to RMDs, but states can count the portfolio toward your net worth, as Massachusetts does. But if you need help calculating your RMDs or managing your Roth assets, consider talking to a financial advisor.

Trusts and Investments May Provide Imperfect Protection

If your assets exceed these limits, you may have to spend almost all of it to qualify for coverage. Again, there are several ways to preserve your assets if you need Medicaid to cover your nursing home expenses.

“Traditional investments can be vulnerable to these financial threats, and that’s why we need to find alternative paths,” said Dutch Mendenhall, CEO of RAD Diversified and author of Money Shackles.

You can transfer your money to assets that your state’s Medicaid program does not consider within eligibility limits. In addition to Roth IRAs potentially protecting your assets from Medicaid, many families want to put their money in trusts. Doing so may reduce your on-paper assets, potentially making you eligible for Medicaid coverage.

“Using a trust, such as an irrevocable trust, is a formidable weapon in your arsenal to protect your assets from the voracious appetite of long-term care costs,” Mendenhall said.

“Placing your assets in an irrevocable trust effectively removes them from your ownership, making them less likely to be counted as part of your financial assets when determining eligibility for Medicaid,” she said. ” “This separation could be a game-changer, potentially preserving your wealth.”

But only an irrevocable trust will work for Medicaid eligibility. Assets in a revocable trust, which means you can change or cancel them while you’re alive, still count toward your total household wealth.

Keep in mind that there is usually a ‘look-back’ period during which Medicaid considers your financial transactions for your long-term care application. Assets you transfer to a trust may be subject to this scrutiny, so it is important to plan in advance. Most, if not all, states look back five years.

ground level

This is a complicated answer to the complicated question of whether a nursing home can take your savings. While nursing homes cannot seize your assets, the cost of this care is high and your savings can quickly be depleted. Experts recommend preparing for these costs with diversified investments, income-generating assets, and long-term care insurance. If this is not an option, using a trust to qualify for Medicaid may be a possible way to obtain coverage. But the details will vary widely depending on your individual situation, your assets, and the state in which you live.

Medicaid Management Tips

While we don’t have time to fully explore the topic here, some other options for protecting your assets from Medicaid may include annuities, life estates, and even your own home.

