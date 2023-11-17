Can a nursing home take our property? We have a $1 million IRA and a trust for our protection. SmartAsset

As we age, many of us will need some form of long-term care, whether at home or in a facility. With nursing home costs averaging more than $90,000 per year, long-term care expenses can add up quickly.

Although Medicaid can help you cover these costs, it has strict eligibility requirements that may require you to spend down your assets first. If it pays funds to recipients who are later determined to be ineligible, Medicaid can place a lien against the primary residence or seek to recover the funds from your estate after your death.

Fortunately, some legal devices, including trusts, can protect your estate from Medicare and nursing home costs. However, these devices have limitations, costs, and risks that need to be understood before proceeding.

Long-term care is an important service for anyone who is sick or needs help as they age. However, this care can be expensive. For example, according to Genworth, the average annual cost of a semi-private nursing home room was more than $93,000 in 2021 and is expected to rise to nearly $135,000 by 2033. At that rate, paying for long-term care could pose a problem for many people’s financial security.

While Medicaid can pick up the tab, it strictly limits eligibility to people with limited financial means. To qualify, you must have a low income and limited assets. The exact amounts are governed by state laws and vary greatly, but some allow you to keep no more than $2,000 in countable resources. If you exceed the limit, you must usually use your own money to pay for care until your assets reduce enough to meet the limit.

Medicaid also has a five-year lookback rule. This means that you will be disqualified if you try to meet the financial limits by transferring assets to another person or other entity in the five years before you apply for Medicaid.

Several techniques can help people with assets that exceed Medicaid limits avoid the program’s eligibility rules so that they can receive benefits without first expending their resources. Strategies such as annuities, home equity exemptions and trusts can potentially help shield assets.

For example, let’s say you and your spouse have $1 million in IRAs that you transferred into a trust. Doing this will potentially protect it from Medicaid, but you have to form the right kind of trust. For example, an irrevocable Medicaid asset protection trust will protect your IRA. However, you must transfer the assets into the trust at least five years before you need Medicaid.

If you did it correctly and outside the five-year lookback period, the IRA will not count toward your Medicaid eligibility. Just be aware that you permanently lose control over $1 million of IRA assets.

If you transfer an IRA to a revocable living trust, you will retain control of your assets but they will still count toward Medicaid eligibility limits.

In addition to irrevocable trusts, other options can help protect assets from Medicaid spend-down requirements and/or cover the costs of long-term care. they include:

A life estate transfers ownership of the home to the spouse, excluding it from Medicaid eligibility.

Financial gifts given to family members, friends and other individuals can reduce your wealth. But gifts of more than $17,000 per year per recipient will count toward your lifetime gift and estate tax exemption, which is $12.92 million in 2023.

Although several strategies can protect assets from Medicaid, they are not perfect solutions. Here are some drawbacks:

Irrevocable trusts mean permanently giving up control over assets.

Annuities and life estates can tie up assets.

Strategies such as trusts should be implemented five years prior to Medicaid application.

Medicaid can still claim some home equity.

It’s also worth considering that having less assets on paper may mean you’ll get less quality care. It may not be a worthwhile trade for all people in all situations. Consider talking to a financial advisor about ways you can pay for long-term care.

Protecting your $1 million IRA from potential nursing home costs involves trade-offs. To get Medicaid to help pay long-term care costs, you must meet strict financial tests. If you have a lot of assets, you may have to spend your savings on care until you meet Medicaid guidelines. Irrevocable trusts, life estates, and Medicaid-compliant annuities can potentially protect assets from Medicaid eligibility requirements.

