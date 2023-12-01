Can a humanities education prepare you for entrepreneurship?

Following my recent article debunking the myth that STEM majors are inherently more valuable than humanities majors, I was asked about whether this myth holds true in the world of entrepreneurship, where STEM Studying at a U.S. gives founders a significant advantage. It’s true that STEM fields of study are by far the most sought after among startup founders across North America. But how valid is the notion that the golden ticket to a career in entrepreneurship is fundamentally a technical education?

According to Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Ilya Strebulev, who regularly publishes on founder demographics, startup culture, and venture insights, computer science was clearly the most popular undergraduate major among unicorn founders. This is confirmed by the fact that 42% of unicorns had “at least one founder with a graduate degree in this major.” Looking beyond companies valued at $1B+, the same study shows that even when looking at a random sample of startup companies, 28% had at least one computer science major on their founding teams. The second most popular major among unicorn founders is, unsurprisingly, engineering, accounting for 31% of the unicorn startups studied. Social science subjects like economics and business come third and fourth respectively.

The importance of STEM and social sciences is no less significant when we look at the undergraduate educational backgrounds of the founders. Business has risen to the top as the most popular undergraduate field of study among both unicorns and random sample founders, followed by engineering and computer science. The first humanities-adjacent field that stands out is law in fifth place, with only 10% of unicorn founders falling into that category.

The premise of Professor Strebulev’s study is not just to analyze the demographics of startup founders, but to explain the “odds ratio” for someone’s chances of becoming a unicorn founder. This refers to the ratio of the percentage of unicorn founders in a given topic category to the percentage of random sample founders in the same category. Taking computer science graduate majors as an example, the odds ratio is 1.5 (42/28), leading Strebulev to conclude that “the likelihood of founders of a US-based VC-backed startup with a graduate degree in computer science That’s 1.5 times higher than average.” Found an American Unicorn.” This has led some readers to believe that the study demonstrates causation, not just correlation, with the following comments on the LinkedIn post: “Great study and very informative. I I am advising the students to choose CS over other major engineering subjects. [sic] And STEM.” Another aspiring entrepreneur comments that it is “inspiring for those of us who are still choosing to study CS despite the current job market for software engineers.” Some have also commented on the potential gender bias here. have simultaneously attempted to point out the disproportionate representation of technology and software companies within the sample.

Whether or not we interpret these results as STEM majors actively promoting aspiring founders in their entrepreneurial careers, many read the unspoken other side of the message, which is that in English literature or philosophy It neither has anything to do with studies nor does it provide any significant benefit. , The number of students majoring in the humanities in the United States has declined from a high of one in five in the late 1960s to one in 20 in 2025, a trend also mirrored in other places such as Canada and Europe . However, is this because society leads us to believe that the only path to entrepreneurship is through STEM and the social sciences, or are there really no transferable humanities skills that could potentially fuel an aspiring founder’s work?

In a 2017 article published in The Atlantic, John Marcus, higher-education editor at the Hechinger Report, analyzed a bold decision made by McMaster University’s DeGroote School of Business. The department has made it a requirement for students to “take philosophy, language, culture, and other humanities courses leading to a final degree in business.” Imad Mohammed, director of the new programme, said the decision was based on his research into the qualities and skills valued by the corporate world and employers – “critical thinking, communication, cultural perspective”. One of the required courses McMaster business students are asked to take is a humanities course called “Insight and Inquiry: Questions to Change the World”, which gives them perspective on social problems and data-driven inquiry; Students will also cover “Sentence and Communication Structure in Modern English” and “Language and Society” to help them develop the skills to “closely parse financial statements and income reports”.

In a previous article, I also highlighted that sustainable skills taught in the humanities are highly valued in the corporate world – whether among startup founders or corporate employees. According to a 2018 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, when it comes to evaluating college graduates for potential positions, three characteristics stand out: written communication, problem-solving and teamwork. Furthermore, according to the AAC&U survey, more than three-quarters of employers surveyed favored applicants who “understand other cultures.” In recent years, there has also been increasing research on the role of the humanities in the world of entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurial Humanities: The Critical Role of the Humanities in Enterprise One such seminal study is by Alain-Philippe Durand and Christine Hensler. It highlights the disconnect between our world where “students are fed the message that the arts and humanities are not subjects of study to change the world – or to make money” and the fact that “innovation and entrepreneurship Discussions highlight the importance of “essential skills, such as critical thinking, storytelling, cultural awareness, and ethical decision making.”

It is already too late to reverse the mass exodus from the humanities that began after the 1960s, but I believe there is hope. If it’s any consolation to aspiring humanitarian entrepreneurs who are pessimistic about their chances of making it, I’m someone who walked that path and I’ve seen firsthand the benefits that my training has given me. . Literature has given me the superpower of empathy, an elusive quality that is as important in leadership as it is in teamwork. I spent my undergraduate and graduate career reading French, Chinese, German, and Arabic texts, learning about the complexities of language and the powerful emotions evoked by words and fictional characters. I may not have the technical skills to contribute to the difficult task of building software (for that I rely on my incredible co-founder Janos Purzel and our powerful engineering team), but I feel like I can contribute to providing feedback and maintaining. Being competent is equally valuable. The performance of my team is inspiring which keeps morale high. I agree that being able to write beautiful French sentences does not directly translate into the making of a great leader, but the meta-ability to use language as a motivating force is one of the skills that a good leader has. Can make it great.

It may be some time before we see more of the humanities field in the next edition of Professor Strebulev’s study, and while Polygynes is not (yet) a unicorn, I hope I serve as a small counterpoint to many humanities scholars. Can Do Those who are teetering on the brink of taking a leap of faith into entrepreneurship.

