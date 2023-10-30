Can a human get pregnant in space? One step closer to scientific discovery

Top Line

As people head further into space at the beginning of a new era of human exploration, scientists have taken another step toward understanding whether and how humans can safely reproduce in space, a question that Ultimately there will be a need for answers as the advent of space tourism and governments’ renewed interest in crewed missions take more people beyond the limits of planet Earth.

Researchers studied rat embryos cultured on the ISS. getty

important facts

Scientists in Japan successfully cultured mouse embryos aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to research published Friday in the journal iscience, Experiment, reported by new scientists, It was designed to test whether the low-gravity, high-radiation environment of the space station would hinder early embryonic development. Early-stage embryos on Earth were extracted from pregnant mice before being frozen, packed in a special device that allowed astronauts to easily thaw and culture them and flown to the ISS on a SpaceX rocket. Was. They were then cultured under microgravity for four days, said lead researcher Teruhiko Wakayama of Yamanashi University in Japan. new scientists This was the period when they could survive outside the uterus. Back on Earth, researchers examined the embryos and found no signs of DNA damage – radiation levels are higher in space because there is no protection from Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere – and normal structural development that would have been enhanced under standard Earth gravity. Was consistent with embryos. , The experiment “clearly demonstrated that gravity had no significant effect on early embryonic development,” the researchers wrote, and suggested that mammals could potentially “thrive in space.”

what we don’t know

While many types of animals have been studied on the ISS — including various experiments on standard laboratory animals like fruit flies, fish, worms, toads and mice — to look at the effects of the high-radiation, low-gravity environment, the researchers said This study represents the first time that mammalian embryos have grown and developed in space. While promising, the researchers emphasized that they were able to study only a small, though important, part of mammalian development and that it is unclear whether a mouse baby could be successfully brought to life or without negative consequences. Without. The researchers said they plan to test whether mouse embryos sent to the ISS and returned to Earth can be implanted into mice and develop into healthy offspring, as well as using sperm and The egg may be sent to the ISS to see if scientists can create a mouse embryo using IVF. ,

important quotes

Wakayama explained, “We are doing research to make sure that we will be able to have children safely” when humans begin taking long trips through space, such as going to Mars. new scientists, He said that with more ambitious trips to space, as well as longer travel times – for example, more than 6 months to reach Mars – the “likelihood of pregnancy during a future trip” also increases.

main background

Amid growing efforts to explore space for tourism and governments’ new enthusiasm for crewed space missions with bold plans to establish human outposts on the Moon and go to Mars, it has become important for scientists to determine whether What and how – People can reproduce. space. Since conditions away from Earth are not particularly conducive to people living long and healthy lives—astronauts are more likely to get sick in space and suffer a myriad of health problems—experts have raised concerns that space travel could Any developing fetus may be harmed. As no one has reportedly yet had sex in space and women – a minority among explorers anyway – are banned by space agencies from participating in missions while pregnant, this issue has not yet come up. But this is more likely to happen as space opens up, especially to tourists, and will be needed if humans ever attempt to establish a permanent base off the planet.

