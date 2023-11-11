NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Camping Light and Lantern Market is estimated to grow to US$96.35 million From 2023 to 2028, increasing CAGR of 8.81%. The camping lights and lanterns market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional companies. Some of the major companies that offer camping lights and lanterns in the market are Barebones, Crafuel Outdoors, Decathlon SA, Extreme Lights, Hubbell Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Syska LED Lights Pvt. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Wipro Ltd., Zempire Camping, Axiom Controls Pvt. Ltd. Ltd., Clarus Lighting Technology Co. Ltd., Lumintop, Nightcore, Paddy Palin Pty. Ltd., Surya Lighting Ltd., and Yalumi Corp. The report provides a complete list of leading companies, their strategies and latest developments. Download a free sample before purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2024-2028.

Company Offers:

extreme light – The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as the BL200, BL100 and BL40 40 lumen camping lamp under its brand Quechua.

Hubbell Inc. , The company offers camping lights and lanterns such as the Acebeam T28 Flashing Light, D20 Dive Lantern, Load Shade Rechargeable Lantern, and others.

Koninklijke Philips NV – The company offers outdoor tent camping lights such as camping lights and lanterns.

For details on companies and their offerings

According to geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will contribute 41% For the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US has been the largest contributor to the North American market, given its best camping sites across the region. Furthermore, the Millennial generation is driving the growth of the market, as they love to hang out in large numbers and have no intention of letting up.

Impressive driver- Increasing number of travelers for adventure activities

major trends – Enhancement of product features through advanced technology

major challenges – Increase in campsite fees

market segmentation

Depending on the product, flashlight section Will be important for revenue generation. Lanterns are one of the most important pieces of camping equipment. Due to their light weight (they can fit in one’s pocket), the demand for these lights is increasing at a higher rate than other lights. There have been many technological advancements in the flashlight segment, such as the adoption of LED and solar LED technologies, which save energy and thus attract more customers.

Technavio Research experts provide further insight on market share by segments

Camping Lights and Lanterns Market Scope report coverage Description historical period 2018-2022 Growth pace and CAGR Accelerate at CAGR of 8.81% Year-on-year growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East & Africa major countries America, Canada, China, Germany and France

Global Camping Lights and Lanterns Market 2024-2028

