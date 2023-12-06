A campaign which aims to re-establish dyslexia as a valuable skill in the workplace was awarded the prestigious Grand Prix at the European Care Awards in Brussels on Tuesday.

Advertisement

One in five people worldwide is dyslexic, yet only 3% of the population views it positively.

While dyslexia is often considered a ‘disability’, research shows that people with dyslexia perform better in skills such as creativity, empathy and leadership.

London-based global charity created by dyslexia The collaboration with Virgin Group began work to change the narrative about dyslexia and bust common myths among cultural institutions and the business sector.

‘Dyslexic thinking’ was featured as a ‘skill’ for the 810 million users of social media platform LinkedIn and was coined a new term by Dictionary.com.

With the help of famous stars with dyslexia, including Sir Richard Branson and actors Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, positive mentions about dyslexia on social media increased by 1562%, while negative mentions dropped by 4450% from pre-campaign levels.

Global companies including Facebook, EY, HSBC and Microsoft are also exploring dyslexic thinking as a skill in their recruitment processes.

The campaign was recognized for its excellence in changing the narrative and changing the way the world views dyslexia, receiving the prestigious Grand Prix at the 13th edition of the European Care Awards.

Established in 2008 and organized by non-profit organization act responsibleThe Care Awards recognize the world’s best creative advertising campaigns that promote care for people and the environment.

This year, a total of 120 entries were carefully whittled down to a shortlist of 30 by a panel of creative professionals.

The Grand Jury, chaired by European Parliament Vice-President Dita Charanzova, selected the seven winning campaigns unveiled on Tuesday.

“I am always amazed to see so many new, creative and inspiring ways to express such important topics in our society. A good campaign makes you think about these issues and inspires you to do something to help,” Charanzova told Euronews ahead of the ceremony.

“That’s what we’ve seen with the campaigns submitted this year and that’s the message of the Care Awards. Politicians, companies, consumers and citizens – young and old – we all have a role to play in this.”

Seven campaigns received awards

Another six winners were also recognized for their outstanding contribution to raising public awareness of issues ranging from human rights to social care.

The second Grand Prix was awarded torunner 321,’ a campaign by marketing agency FCB Canada for Adidas to increase the visibility of neuro-divergent athletes.

Marathon and race organizers were urged to reserve bib number 321 for runners with Down syndrome – a genetic condition caused by a third copy of chromosome 21 – to increase visibility for these athletes and ensure their representation in mainstream sport. For.

Also honored with ‘The Last Photo’ tough campaign It aims to prevent suicide in Britain, where around 125 people take their lives every week.

Under the tagline ‘Suicide doesn’t always look suicidal’, the last photos taken of people who committed suicide were used to tackle stigma and urge people to talk about a topic that has long been taboo.

Two French expeditions also returned home with prizes. First, Anne de Gaulle By Havas Paris, Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport was renamed Anne de Gaulle Airport for one week in December 2022, in honor of de Gaulle’s disabled daughter Anne and the foundation that bears her name today.

Advertisement

Second, ‘time fighterBy Publicis Conseil for Renault, the French carmaker paired with firefighters across Europe to reduce response times to roadside accidents and reduce casualties.

A collaboration between advertising agency McCann’s teams in France and Germany,’opt-inc‘An award was also picked up for the German non-profit Jung Helden.

The campaign transformed tattoo studios in Germany into organ donation opt-in centres, designing a special tattoo as a mark of donor consent, helping to meet the country’s desperate need for life-saving organ donation .

Three other projects were also recognized: spicy A campaign to promote donations towards the construction of orphanages in India, by FCB India and FCB Chicago; blind seats by MullenLowe Mexico, who teamed up with Andrea Bocelli to create inclusive entertainment for the visually impaired; And redemption loan By Circus Gray, who dealt manly Exclusion of women from culture and financial activities in Peru.

MEP Charanzova told Euronews that the winning projects had shown excellence in “raising public awareness, bringing attention to important issues and addressing various social needs”.

Advertisement

“This may lead to greater public understanding, support, and therefore advocacy, for initiatives aimed at enhancing care on a broader scale,” he said.

Source