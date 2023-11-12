Cameron Diaz’s kitchen is a serene luxury dream with black and white marble and gold accents

Cameron Diaz’s kitchen is our current favorite cool luxury space as the actor shows off his fabulous home decor skills.

Cameron Diaz’s kitchen is our latest obsession as the actress shows off her beautiful black and white marble tiled space with honey-colored wood cabinets during some cooking videos.

The actor’s kitchen exuded cool luxury with gold fixtures, a major kitchen trend of 2023 and perfect for adding a sophisticated touch with the warm shade of metallic. Avoiding any kitchen design mistakes, Cameron kept her kitchen looking expensive without making it too neutral or drab — which can be an easy trap to fall into when remodeling. Cameron’s space was exciting with high-quality accents, but without feeling too ostentatious or trendy.

In the video, Cameron uses a gorgeous ornate knife and a sweet floral chopping board to prepare her vegetables. These high-end kitchen appliances perfectly suited the aesthetic of her home and were perfect accessories to add to your home to enhance the overall luxury feel of your kitchen.

Speaking to The Strategist in 2022, Cameron talked about his love for the specific knife brand featured in his video. “I love my Aura knives. They’re from Long Beach, my hometown. They’re a gorgeous tool, both aesthetically and functionally. The blade itself cuts through everything wonderfully. The weight is just right, and The handle is beautifully ergonomic. The balance of the knife is perfect for my hand. I mostly use cycle knives, and the ball between the blade and the handle is very comfortable for my grip. I have the blue and white and turquoise handles Those are some knives – they look great,” he said.

Rustic Heart Oak Board – Large

RRP: £40 | White company. Expertly cut, laminated and hand sanded, this beautiful wood board displays a unique natural oak grain.

circle knife

RRP: £707.00 | Aura. The Chakra Chef’s Knife is crafted with a stable maple burl wood and black and white marble handle. Aura knives are handmade in California.

Cameron’s kitchen may not be the most feasible if you’re not in need of a renovation, but adding gold or other warm metal accents like brass or copper to your kitchen is an easy way to elevate your space. Changing cabinets, sinks, or faucet handles to something warm or on-trend is an easy way to make your kitchen feel as upscale as possible without spending too much on a whole redesign.

Similarly, investing in high quality items like knives or chopping boards can make your kitchen more exciting, and can be proudly displayed and changed as trends change.

