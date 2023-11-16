Cambodia inaugurates new Chinese-funded airport to serve popular tourist destination Angkor Wat

SIEM REAP, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia inaugurated its newest and largest airport Thursday, a Chinese-financed project aimed at connecting the country’s major tourist attraction, the centuries-old Angkor Wat temple complex in the northwestern province. To serve as an advanced gateway. Siem Reap.

Siem Reap–Angkor International Airport is located on 700 hectares (1,730 acres) of land about 40 kilometers (25 mi) east of Angkor Wat and has one 3,600-metre (11,810 ft) long runway. It can handle 7 million passengers per year, with plans to increase this to 12 million passengers annually by 2040.

The airport began operations on 16 October, with the first flight landing from neighboring Thailand. The old airport that was built in its place was about 5 kilometers (3.1 mi) away from the famous tourist destination.

Thursday’s inauguration was presided over by Prime Minister Hun Manet, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian, Governor of China’s Yunnan province Wang Yubo and other officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hun Manet said the old airport was located too close to the Angkor temples and there were fears that vibrations from passing flights were damaging their foundations.

Tourism is one of the main pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy. Cambodia received about 3.5 million international tourists in the first eight months of 2023, according to the Tourism Ministry, while in all of 2019 – the last year before the coronavirus pandemic – about 6.6 million foreign tourists arrived.

“Hopefully, 2024 will be the year of the beginning of progress and rebirth of the tourism sector in our Siem Reap province,” Hun Manet said.

China is Cambodia’s most important ally and benefactor, with a strong influence in its economy, shown by the many Chinese-funded projects, hotels and casinos in the capital, Phnom Penh, and elsewhere across the country. China’s state banks have financed airports, roads and other infrastructure built with Chinese debt. More than 40% of Cambodia’s $10 billion foreign debt is owed to China.

The new airport, built at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, was financed by Angkor International Airport (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China’s Yunnan Investment Holdings Ltd., under a 55-year build-operate-transfer deal.

Yunnan Governor Wang Yubo, speaking on behalf of the Chinese government, said the opening of the airport reflected the deep friendship between the peoples of the two countries while also promoting bilateral economic ties.

The project is part of the Belt and Road Initiative, the ambitious program in which Chinese companies build transportation, energy and other infrastructure abroad financed by Chinese Development Bank loans. Its goal is to enhance trade and economy by improving China’s relations with the rest of the world in a 21st century version of the Silk Road trade routes from China to the Middle East and Europe.

Another Chinese-funded airport is being built at a cost of $1.5 billion to serve the capital. The new Phnom Penh International Airport, formally known as Takeo International Airport, is set on 2,600 hectares (6,425 acres) and is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Associated Press writer Sopheng Chieng reported from Phnom Penh.

Saofeng Chung and Heng Sinith, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com