Cambodia cancels coal plant in favor of gas-fired facility

A Cambodian energy official said the country no longer plans to build a coal-fired power plant on the country’s southwest coast, and will instead move forward with a natural gas-fired facility. Energy Minister KO Rottanak told Reuters news service that an official announcement was expected on November 30. Rottanak said the proposed 700-ME coal-fired plant, which is located near Botum Sakor National Park, a protected nature preserve along Koh Koh’s southwestern coast. Kong Province, is being canceled in favor of an 800-MW gas-fired station. “Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will announce plans on November 30 to cancel a 700-MW coal power plant project in Koh Kong and replace it with 800-MW of LNG. [liquefied natural gas] Will be commissioned after 2030,” Rottanaak told Reuters. The new plan will likely include the construction of an LNG import terminal that will provide fuel for the power plant. The LNG import terminal will be the first in Cambodia, and the third new LNG market in Southeast Asia in the past year. The Philippines and Vietnam each received their first shipments of LNG this year. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is expected to announce the new gas-fired plant at a ceremony on Thursday. The Prime Minister is also expected to announce plans for a new hydroelectric dam in the same area. Government data shows Cambodia received 54% of its electricity in 2022 from hydropower, followed by 35.5% from coal-fired generation.

Opposition to coal based plant

Cost details of the gas-fired power plant and the LNG terminal have not been released. According to reports, the proposed Botum Sakor coal-based plant faced opposition from environmental groups mainly due to its proximity to the national park and forest area containing several endangered animal species. The coal plant was expected to enter commercial operation in 2025. “Cambodia is fully committed to doing everything we can to achieve net zero by 2050. Our first milestone before that is at least 70% renewable energy by 2030,” Rotanaak said in a statement. Energy efficiency and electrification programs as part of integrated strategy.” Cambodian officials had previously said they would not develop new coal-fired power plants, while acknowledging that the country was still committed to existing plans for the Botum Sakor station and the 265-MW Han Seng coal-fired facility in Oddar Meanchey province in northern Cambodia. Is. , The Han Seng plant was originally scheduled to come online last year, but construction at the site was halted more than a year ago. Huazhi International, the contractor that took over the project in September, said it plans to add at least 200 megawatts of solar power generation capacity at the site. Government officials have said that plans for a coal-fired plant at the site have not changed even after construction stopped. -Darrell Proctor is the senior associate editor of Power (@POWERmagazine,

