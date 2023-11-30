Calzedonia Group, Fondazione San Zeno launches ideas competition

Desired Ideas: Sandro Veronesi, Chairman and Founder of Calzedonia Group, is lending a helping hand to the Church District of Verona under the leadership of Bishop Domenico Pompili.

Aiming to redevelop 17 hectares of space and 42,000 square meters of buildings outside the city of Verona, where Calzedonia is located, Veronesi, his group and the non-profit organization he founded in 1999, together with Fondazione San Zeno Pompili, launched a “competition of ideas ” are supporting. Revive the former seminary of San Massimo. Inaugurated in 1960, the religious school was once home to over 700 people, including students aged 11 and over, as well as teachers and service personnel. The area has been mostly abandoned since the 1980s due to demographic decline and lack of business, and now hosts many refugees.

The site is close to an airport and a railway station and consists of a central building and three wings, which were once student residences but also housed a range of services from kitchens, butchers and carpentry to printers and a range of other services. Are included. As well as a theater with 700 seats and the Church of San Giuseppe.

Veronesi expressed his belief in the importance of ideas, “which help to solve concrete problems. People think money can solve everything, but I think first you need ideas, then money will come.” With this competition, the entrepreneur aims to “draw attention to this forgotten place”, insisting on avoiding the simplest and most obvious options, such as turning it into a logistics center or a giant shopping mall, while others And, “respecting its context and social and collective vocation.”

For example, this competition, open to anyone from individuals to public or private associations and universities, starts on Friday and runs until March 27, and will award a total of 50,000 euros to the first three winners presenting the best idea.

Italy’s Calzedonia Group controls the Calzedonia, Intimissimi and Tazzenis labels as well as Antonio Marras, knitwear brand Falconeri, bridal line Atelier Aimé and wine retailer Signorvino. In 2018, the Group, together with the Fondazione San Zeno, inaugurated its first African manufacturing plant in Ethiopia.

Calzedonia said at the time that it was building an outdoor clinic with a laboratory and 10 liters of potable water per person per week in front of the plant and the city for all employees.

Fondazione San Zeno is active with over 120 projects globally and has been present in Ethiopia for over a decade, promoting sports in schools by partnering with the NGO Right to Play in Oromia.

Source: wwd.com