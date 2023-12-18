CalPERS, other public pensions pump billions into private debt

US state and local retirement funds are investing billions in private debt, joining the stampede into the fast-growing sector of finance in search of higher returns.

These systems are collectively allocating at least $100 billion of their nearly $5 trillion in assets to private debt, according to Equitable, a bipartisan pension researcher founded by public finance leaders. Although this is currently only a small portion of their holdings, the fund’s private credit position continues to grow and is poised to grow further as pension plans, including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System – one of the largest among its peers and Bellwether – Shows a keen interest in contributing more to the space.

“Everyone is looking at private debt,” said Rosemary Guillet, vice president of Segal Marco Advisors, which has advised public pensions for more than two decades. “You’re going to see continued growth.”

For nearly two decades, public pension funds have increasingly looked beyond traditional investments like stocks and bonds and used alternatives to enhance returns and help bridge funding shortfalls. They have increased their investment in private debt in recent years as the asset class has grown to $1.6 trillion globally. For example, according to Cliffwater LLC, an investment adviser specializing in alternative assets, the private debt allocation in state pension funds could reach 6% over the next two years, up from 3.6% last year and 2.1% in 2017.

So-called direct lenders have filled the void left by banks that have pulled back from lending to some risky corporate borrowers amid rising interest rates and tighter regulations. Other aspects of private credit include asset-based finance as well as loans for real estate and infrastructure.

While potentially beneficial for retirement planning, the switch to private debt is not without risks. Amid the explosive growth of the asset class, financial watchdogs have raised red flags about a lack of transparency and regulation, while citing the risks of a sector that has not been tested by a recession for a long time. There is also the broader question of whether alternative investments are worth the risk to funds that are dedicated to ensuring that public servants receive their pensions as promised.

Proponents point to the advantages of private debt as an alternative investment compared to other options such as private equity and real estate, including that the debt is often senior-secured and backed by company assets. It also offers attractive yields and interest-rate risk is limited given its typical floating-rate structure.

“Looking ahead, private debt is certainly the largest new asset class for the entire industry,” said Anthony Randazzo, executive director of pensions researcher Equitable.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, or CalPERS, began tracking private debt as a unique asset class within its portfolio last year and targets a 5% allocation.

“Private loans are a relatively new stand-alone asset class for CalPERS,” Daniel Booth, deputy chief investment officer, said in an emailed statement. In November, the system’s board “considered several mid-cycle asset allocation updates, including a higher private debt allocation, and will continue that discussion into 2024.”

The Chicago Teachers Pension Fund is currently looking for asset managers to invest more than $300 million in private debt, increasing its allocation from zero to 3% of assets.

The Public Employees’ Retirement Association of New Mexico invested in the market in a significant way for the first time a year ago. Michael Shackelford, chief investment officer of the Pension System of New Mexico, said the system had $524 million in private-debt debt as of Sept. 30 and aims to increase its exposure.

Source: www.bing.com