'Call of Duty' needs to make every 'Warzone' map available for squads of every size

within a week of new Call of Duty: Warzone The map, Urzikstan, the powers that be made a very bizarre decision: taking the new map out of the rotation in Resurrection mode for Solos, Duos, and Trios, keeping it only available if you play in quads.

This is an odd choice for several reasons.

First of all, it’s a brand new map and everyone is eager to play it, not Ashika Island or Vondel, which warzone Players have been playing for months. I understand that bringing these maps back adds variety to the game and I think that’s great, but I’m not sure they need to bring it back this quickly if it means less time for Solos, Duos, and Trios. Passes will no longer have access to the new map.

Second, some time ago warzone Added a nice map rotation system so that instead of only having one resurrection map available at a certain time, they can rotate through all maps. Every fifteen minutes, a new map becomes available so you can choose to wait or jump in depending on the map you want to play (or play whatever is in the rotation). This means it will be easier to get Ashika, Vondell And Instead of removing the new map entirely, Urzikstan is all available in rotation at the same time!

I really like that they have created three different map areas for Urzikstan Resurrection that are also on a rotation. This means you can visit three different small sections of the new map on any given deployment. This should be a new mainstay for using the larger map for the Resurrection mode (and why was this never done in Al Mazrah? The Caldera mini-resurrection was easily the best thing about that map!).

Constantly removing playlists and modes from both warzone And multiplayer is one of the most frustrating things Duty These days. You can’t join gun games in multiplayer modern warfare iii Not at all now, unless you play Customs. Why not at least put it in one of the Quick Play Filter modes?

I can understand that there is only a 10v10 mosh pit or 12v12 mosh pit available at any given time, but why isn’t one of those available as a true 12v12 quick play with modes you can filter? More options, not less, seems to be a more player-friendly approach. By all means, there are still limited time modes, but removing the main mode, or limiting team size on a brand new map, for no apparent reason is extremely frustrating.

