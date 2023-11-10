Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III is now available

Call of Duty’s next blockbuster release is here

Franchise celebrates 20th anniversary with first-ever Call of Duty direct sequel

Modern Warfare III offers modernized versions of the most iconic ‘Modern Warfare’ multiplayer maps, open world zombies, and an epic new campaign.

Unleash your inner warrior with the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Warrior Pack, available now

Santa Monica, California, November 10, 2023–(Business Wire)–Vladimir Makarov is back. Can Captain John Price, Simon “Ghost” Riley, and the elite special operations unit known as Task Force 141 foil the plans of a ruthless extremist war criminal and save us from the ultimate threat to humanity?

The next blockbuster installment in Call of Duty is here. Starting today, players around the world can join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest major premium title release following last year’s groundbreaking Modern Warfare II and the first direct sequel in the series in back-to-back years. History.

Modern Warfare III offers an impressive array of content, including an epic campaign featuring the return of super-villain Makarov; An expansive core multiplayer experience and an open world lead to a strong live season of content to come for Zombies – Modern Warfare fans around the world.

Blockbuster campaign featuring open combat missions. In addition to the game’s signature cinematic campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, an innovation that offers multiple ways to play and gives players more options. Deploy in open spaces, buckle up, and choose to stay in the shadows or run straight into danger—it’s up to you. (For more information visit the Call of Duty blog: Campaign: Getting Started)

Modernized map. All 16 iconic multiplayer launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been fully modernized with new modes and gameplay features. Modern Warfare III will also include new, innovative maps for large-scale battles in Ground War and Assault modes, as well as the return of the fan-favorite War mode from Call of Duty: WWII (2017). Players can expect new systems, movement mechanics, and upgraded core features – including an evolved Gunsmith featuring aftermarket parts for ultimate customization. (For more information visit the Call of Duty blog: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer Overview)

Open world zombies. Hordes of the undead come to the Modern Warfare series for the first time with the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare Zombies tells an epic supernatural Dark Aether story in Operation Deadbolt, an open-world player-versus-environment (PVE) extraction survival experience replete with signature missions, new mechanics, core Zombies features, and secrets to discover . (For more info visit the Call of Duty blog: Read all about Modern Warfare Zombies)

“Modern Warfare III introduces several unprecedented initiatives for the Call of Duty franchise, which feels appropriate against the backdrop of our 20th anniversary,” said Johanna Faris, senior vice president and general manager of Call of Duty. “The wide range of new gameplay innovations and content offerings, combined with the modernization of some of the most beloved and iconic maps and modes in Call of Duty history, is only made possible by our world-class development teams and passionate player community. year indicated, we couldn’t be more excited for what today’s release represents and what our future holds. Together, we are grateful and honored to share this moment with Call of Duty players around the world. Feeling.

“Modern Warfare III brings players together in a way that truly celebrates our fans with unprecedented new features, the return of fan-favorite modern maps and characters, refined mechanics, all-new ways to play, and much more And respects them,” said Aaron Hallon, Studio Head, Sledgehammer Games. “For the first time, we’re diving deeper into the Modern Warfare universe to continue the journey players started last year, and heading straight into an entirely new and epic experience.”

Starting today, players can also support US and UK military veterans by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Warrior Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty®: Warzone™. By purchasing the Code Warrior Pack, you will contribute directly to the Endowment’s mission of placing unemployed and underemployed veterans in high-quality jobs in the US and UK. Visit the Call of Duty blog for more information.

Modern Warfare III allows players to carry over their progress and inventory from last year’s game for a more seamless, consistent player experience than ever before for the first time in franchise history.

The launch of Modern Warfare III is only the beginning. Players can expect a robust post-launch roadmap with over 12 new core 6v6 maps, new modes, a massive amount of new content, and much more. It begins with Season 1 in December, featuring a new Call of Duty: Warzone experience set in Urzikstan, three new core 6v6 maps, additional modes including 2v2 Gunfights, and an impressive selection of free and premium content.

Modern Warfare III is available now worldwide on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series Modern Warfare III is developed by Sledgehammer Games in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development of Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, working in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games. Additional development support was provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Toys for Bob. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is published by Activision. Follow @CallofDuty for more information and latest details xInstagram and Facebook.

About Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that return unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work. In addition to funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide a range of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact. Since the nonprofit’s founding in 2009, the Endowment has grown to become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. Overall, the Endowment’s efforts have funded the placement of 125,000 veterans into high-quality, high-paying jobs and achieved an estimated $6.9 billion in economic value for US and UK veterans. To date, Activision Blizzard has donated over $42 million to the organization. Visit www.callofdutyendowment.org for more information, including other ways to help.

about activism

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global creator and publisher of interactive entertainment that connects millions of players around the world through the joy, entertainment and thrill of competition enabled by epic entertainment. Activision maintains worldwide operations and is a division of Activision Blizzard, which was recently acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activivision.com or by following @Activision.

© 2023 Activision Publishing, Inc. Activision, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Warzone, and Modern Warfare are registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. are trademarks of. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

