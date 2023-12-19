'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' and 'Warzone' Santa's Slayground Zombie Christmas event is live

CODMas is here. Credit: Activision

annual Duty holiday event is live modern warfare iii And Warzone. The event sees an overhaul of some multiplayer maps, some new modes, and some fun resurgence changes.

Here is the trailer:

What’s new in multiplayer?

The Christmas event is another in a series of special challenges (such as dune part 2 Challenge) has been released this year where players can earn some special cosmetic rewards and cameos, although the event also comes with new modes and altered maps.

The maps changed are Highrise and Shipment, now called Hangover and Shipmass. The first now takes place at night, with the outdoor area being festively lit. A good place to watch fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Shipmass is the coldest, snowiest version of that map ever.

shipmas

shipmas Credit: Activision

extreme intoxication

extreme intoxication Credit: Activision

there are new ways infectious leave-A iteration of Infected where all the corpses are Santa corpses-and Snow, The latter mode is a team gunfight mode with 6 players per team competing with snowballs. The Call of Duty blog post appears to be incorrect.

it reads:

“In this Gunfight iteration, the first two rounds are decided by a snowball fight. These snowballs hit hard, so keep your feet light. Capture the suspiciously yellow snowball in the center of the map for one-hit elimination. Following the return of regular loadouts in the third round, players can still loot snowballs placed throughout the map.

After playing this mode, after the first two rounds you continue to only use snowballs to solve the match, at least the rounds I played. I only saw team gunfights as an option, no 2v2 snowball fights. It takes a few hits to kill Snowball, although headshots do a lot of damage. Its . , , Good. It would be better if you got your forced gunfight loadouts after the second round, though, as they only snowball into fatalities.

Finally, the 10v10 moshpit is back.

What’s new in Warzone?

murder ride resurrection Credit: Activision

main warzone is a draw Murder Ride Resurrection. In this mode you can visit a handful of Christmas trees (very clearly marked on the map) and get some nice loot early in the game, although falling upon one of these is a game with lots of chaos and action. Guarantees a warm fall.

From here, both Zombie Santa and Zombie Reindeer will eventually arrive on the map. Santa is on the train and killing him gets you some top tier loot and a special holiday symbol. I wasn’t able to do this the first round I played, but I did take down three zombie reindeer. The loot from these killings included redeployment flares, self-revivers, gas masks, and large amounts of cash and other gifts. I definitely recommend getting in a vehicle and crushing them for loot.

And that’s all. Not on the same scale as the Halloween event earlier this year, but a fun twist. Several horror-themed map overhauls, including Devil’s Mine and Sporeyard, will launch at the end of the CODiMass event, likely around the midseason update, so there’s plenty more to look forward to once Christmas time is over. Young Padawans, stay cool there.