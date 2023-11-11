‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ (2023) campaign review: Third time’s no charm

The ‘Modern Warfare 3’ campaign is a bad ending to an otherwise great story. Activision

when 2019 modern war When the reboot landed, it proved to be one of the best single-player FPS campaigns in years. It was a tough task to follow, but during 2022 modern warfare ii While the campaign occasionally made mistakes, it only achieved highs when it mattered most. after reviewing MW2It was fair to wonder if the best was yet to come.

However, there were some minor doubts, especially after the announcement MW3 It will come in exactly one year MW2, despite separating the first two years. Still, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the groundwork would already have been done, given that it also uses the IW 9.0 engine, that the narrative was already written, and that its cast had already been created 12 months earlier. Had taken off his mo-cap suit.

Oh, sweet children of summer. 2023 modern warfare iii The campaign is a flop. A few days after clearing this short story, MW3 It’s not only remarkably unforgettable—it’s also so outrageously designed, it feels like milking. warzone Assets to the point of now being bloated, barely navigable seems like DLC for Duty The hub which can take up over 250GB of Xbox hard drive space on the first day of its official launch.

Following modern warfare iii The campaign review is spoiler-free – not that there’s much to spoil.

up the creek

modern warfare iii’s 2023 campaign begins bluntly. There is no accounting of past events, which is sorely lacking considering how much damage was caused. Instead, you’re thrown straight into the first level, outside the iconic Round Gulag that millions of players once used to liberate Captain Price from the OG MW2. It’s a bait and switch; You’re knocking someone out, but for the other team – Makarov is waiting for your reboot debut.

Everything looks in order, if not a little out of date. The quality of photographing the face that would have attracted you MW2-or, at least, the intended emotions communicated-have lost their spark. It feels like a middle-of-the-road situation, where the lack of expression is as much the fault of the engine as it is the lifeless story, which lacks any extreme or believable emotions.

To his credit, Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov plays Vladimir Makarov. Gone is the cartoonish, scenery-chewing evil of his original counterpart, replaced instead by a more straightforward nihilistic hatred that we understand a little better in 2023.

Farah continues to contribute when it matters most. Activision

Meanwhile, Claudia Doumit continues her stellar work as Farah Karim, even if the script doesn’t do much for her. An early, inconsequential, laugh-out-loud moment shows her talking to a loved one, implying they are in danger, and then they promptly die. There’s only one thing missing the price is right Lose the horn.

Few other members of the cast look like they believe in their cause or even their feelings; The ghost is the most expressive, which is saying something. You find yourself longing for people like that MW2Valeria Garza, who we can only assume is still in a metal box in an aircraft hangar somewhere.

Then again, it’s hard to create a consistent narrative that you can invest in when the story and its momentum is weakened by cost- and time-cutting format changes that sap the adrenaline by removing the changing, surprising, and urgent moments that are already taking shape. Gives. An exciting and unforgettable story. Enter Open Combat Missions, one of the most over-sold and under-delivered FPS mechanics in recent memory.

The joylessness of open war campaigns

In August, campaign creative director David Swenson revealed the all-new Open Combat Mission (OCM) format, which he claimed was “a new innovation that empowers player decisions like never before.” Speaking with Xbox Wire, he revealed that it “will be an evolution.” Duty An evolution of the campaign and how players experience it, “seamlessly woven into the story” and offering “more options than ever before”.

OCM sees you doing repetitive tasks for no good reason. Activision

This is not the case. warzonenoted the effect of MW2 The campaign through its constant desire to mix things up with vehicles, armor plates, crafting and more, but it still felt mostly secondary to the pure single-player story mode. OCM reveals the reason MW3 came out so quickly: they reuse warzone Map out the illusion of free will and planning, without following through to create something compelling that feels important or influential to the overall narrative. You just know that your repetitive task is urgent, thanks to the constant comms of whoever your handler is.

OCM part six modern warfare iiiThere are 15 missions—but almost half of the campaign’s runtime—and are nothing more than reverse-engineered multiplayer maps offering one “mission” that often ends immediately after you complete an idle task: three things. Destroy, tag two things, scan three things, disable four things.

Intel Collection of Origin modern war The trilogy was a bore, but this has been reintroduced in OCM through discoverable weapons and bonuses. Most of the time, they add nothing more than what you get from enemy weapon pickups. still, MW3 You insist that you keep staring happily at your recently uncovered rifle or shotgun, even if you’re under heavy fire from a helicopter, 20 disgruntled ultranationalists, or both.

Open combat missions allow you to customize your loadout, but it all feels cumbersome. Activision

If you die, you’re parachuted in or sent back to the starting point with the loadout changer, which is nice and all, but terrible if you haven’t picked up the shortcut-accessing ascender, or you’re on another There were maps on the side. Sure, there are vehicles, but you won’t be using them given how small the areas are and how much attention you’ll draw to yourself – especially since most enemies respawn when you return. Ok-oh.

You also have access to special items like mortar attacks, VTOLs, or bomb drones, which cut corners and make the main story more ridiculous. Imagine, if you like, that you have been sent to clear an enemy base with caution and silence, and all you find is an iPad that allows you to summon a friendly stealth bomber to level the joint. . what luck!

Air support helps with stealth, but only to a certain extent. Activision

no extraordinary moments

If you were to ask someone about their favorite memory MW 2019, likely to be named ‘Piccadilly’ or the unprecedented ‘Clean House’. related to MW2You’d be hard-pressed to think of anything better than ‘alone’, wandering the streets of Las Almas on a wing and a prayer, in one of the most claustrophobic stealth missions out there.

MW3 There is no extraordinary moment. Only someone could really change his fate. the closest modern warfare iii Coming to ‘Passengers’, ironically the gameplay is limited to a gun exchange and a lot of planned dialogue. It’s a testament to the old format – seeing something emotional and simple through someone else’s eyes can really push the needle. It’s a shame it ended too soon, then one more OCM.

Sure, the level may be set in a grand city like St. Petersburg or London, but MW3 Never makes you feel like you’re there. At the end of the game, you will eventually encounter a scenario similar to Intoxicating Heights MW2Pitch-Perfect Amsterdam, only to be ended immediately after a short follow mission and changed in favor of a tunnel system with a lighting theme.

‘Passengers’ is a glimpse of what a ‘Modern Warfare 3’ campaign could have been. Activision

Even the big “reveal” – when you literally lift the curtain on a character – is weakened by the fact that you know who it is long before it happens, and it doesn’t really matter. keeps. modern warfare iii Constantly revs its engine to give you hope, but it never goes out of neutral.

a bitter end

The biggest wump wump of all comes then MW3 Pulls towards the end. You know it’s going to end, but it’s still a surprise when it hits because there are so many loose ends, and the final showdown lacks gravitas; After so many dull flashpoints, you don’t feel like you have much to do in the game. You hope there might be one more thing, but as the credits roll, you’re thrown back out into the wider world. cod Suite, and you are rewarded with some unlockables for it warzone, Appropriate, really.

What’s worse is how modern warfare 3 Has managed to keep his options open for a possible follow-up. Realistically, we can’t expect that to happen – not after this outing, and assuming this reboot will follow the three-game format of the original trilogy – but there’s no real feeling of success or completion.

modern war A card may come out of the chain mass Effect‘s book and potentially pay off the fan service with an actual DLC, not a sequel that claims to be anything but. still, mass Effect 3The only real issue was its ending; modern warfare iii It suffers from a very deep problem – for dedicated campaign players, it feels like it’s been cobbled together to give a fresh take on the story. Duty Games out for Christmas.

It will be nearly impossible to win back the single-player audience, but at this rate, it appears Duty Wouldn’t try—even if it managed to create something incredible in the beginning.