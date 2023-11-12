‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ Review Score Is Lower Than Raidfall, Forspoken, Every COD Game

Duty metacritic

As its final act of stupidity before being acquired by Microsoft, Activision decided to taint Call of Duty’s legacy in a way we’ve never seen before. According to internal reports, Activision rejected a proposed sequel to Infinite Warfare, and gave Sledgehammer a new campaign for Modern Warfare 3 in just 16 months, a project that many originally said would be the last The game for years was just an expansion, but was later changed to a “full” $70 offering.

Now that multiplayer has joined single player in the live game, the review scores are coming in. Result? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the lowest-scoring game in the entire history of the series. Not only this, it is the lowest Huge amount.

I’ve compiled a list of each Call of Duty game and its associated Metascore below so you can see just how much of a difference it is. In reverse chronological order:

Modern Warfare III – 53

Modern Warfare II – 75

Vanguard – 73

Black Ops Cold War – 76

Modern Warfare – 80

black ops 4 – 83

World War II – 79

Infinity War – 77

Black Ops III – 81

Advanced Warfare – 81

Ghost – 78

Black Ops II – 81

Modern Warfare 3 – 88

Black Ops – 87

Modern Warfare 2 – 94

World at War – 84

Modern Warfare – 94

Call of Duty 3 – 82

Call of Duty 2 – 89

Call of Duty – 91

While definitive, Call of Duty has seen its scores decline over the years, and has never quite gotten close to its MW1-MW2 glory days, falling 22 points lower than last year’s Modern Warfare 2, And still down 20 points. Previous lowest, vanguard. These scores make it the 195th best reviewed PS5 game of 2023 out of a total of 199. The games below it are like Quantum Error and the horrifying Gollum game. This is under the big misses of 2023 like Redfall (56) and Forspoken (64).

This is really a five-alarm fire for Microsoft, who needs to get control of this IP and pump out increasingly awesome annual installments for anything, anything, to sell during the holidays in this crazy Activision crunch. Will have to go away from the schedule. It’s one thing to see scores slowly slip into the 70s. 53 with a 1.4/10 user score is almost criminal, and whoever gave it the green light at Activision should be fired and replaced as soon as possible. Was it Bobby? It was probably Bobby.

The Call of Duty may not be over, but it’s certainly a serious injury that will need to heal in time, even if it means breaking the annual cycle that’s really been going on at this point. Requirements occur. They can’t do it again.

