Call for US$5 trillion in annual green investment for net zero target: IMF

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the path to net zero by 2050 will require green investment to increase from USD 900 billion in 2020 to USD 5 trillion annually by 2030. In a blog, the IMF’s Simon Black, Florence Jaumotte and Prasad Ananthakrishnan argued that emerging and developing countries (EMDEs) need US$2 trillion annually, five times more than by 2020.

He argued that even if advanced economies meet or exceed their promise to provide US$100 billion per year, the bulk of financing for these low-carbon investments will need to come from the private sector. . The IMF said, “Eight years after the Paris Agreement, policies are still insufficient to stabilize temperatures and avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Collectively, we are not cutting emissions fast enough and making the necessary investments, financing, and And falling short on technology.” Blog noted.

The IMF’s guidance comes just ahead of the COP28 meeting in Dubai, where policymakers and governments will gather to chart future strategies for climate mitigation. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC, commonly known as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations climate change conference, to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

In their blog, written by three IMF officials, they said their analysis showed that the private sector’s share in climate finance in emerging and developing countries should increase from 40 percent to 90 percent by 2030. “This means a broader mix of foreign exchange and policies to overcome headwinds such as policy risks, underdeveloped capital markets and very few investable projects,” the blog read.

Staying on track with the 1.5-degree target requires a 50 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, more than 80 percent of which can be achieved with technologies available today. However, reaching net zero by 2050 will require technologies that are still under development or have yet to be invented, the IMF said.

“Unfortunately, patent filings for low-carbon technology peaked at 10 percent of total filings in 2010 and have declined since then. What’s worse, key technologies are not spreading fast enough to emerging and developing countries ” India, a developing country aspiring to be developed by 2047, has committed to an ambitious five-part “Panchamrit” pledge at COP26 to be held in 2021. These include reaching 500 GW of non-fossil power capacity, generating half of all energy needs from renewable energy. To reduce emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emission intensity of GDP by 45 percent. Ultimately, India is committed to net-zero emissions by 2070. Ahead of COP28, India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman called for concrete action on climate financing and technology transfer at the upcoming global climate summit, COP28. Climate finance generally refers to any financing that seeks to support mitigation and adaptation actions that address climate change.

Calling for action rather than words, the Union Minister, while addressing a virtual session at the inaugural ceremony of the India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023 (IGF ME&A) held on Monday, said, “Especially in developing and emerging markets For economies, it is financing that is going to be a big challenge. So, I think there can be negotiations; there can be a lot of negotiations but ultimately, COP28 should show the direction, both for the transfer of technology and the actual financing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by DavidDiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Source: www.bing.com