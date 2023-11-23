Call for entrepreneurship strategy as small businesses express concerns over costs

There have been calls for an entrepreneurship strategy for Northern Ireland after small businesses expressed concerns over the costs.

This comes as 52% of micro and small businesses said they believe cost pressures are affecting the future sustainability of their companies.

Almost 850 micro, small and self-employed businesses responded to the 2023 NI Enterprise Barometer by Enterprise NI.

The survey, conducted in September and October across all regions, also found that one in five businesses taking part are currently contracting, one in 10 said they are in difficulty or at risk of closing, and 38% of businesses have seen no change in profitability, while 26% have seen their profitability decrease.

Of the 850 businesses that responded to the survey, 27% are located in cities, with the rest in towns (44%), rural areas (20%) and villages (9%).

About 43% of respondents said they have seen an increase in turnover and there is growing optimism about future growth, with 54% of businesses expecting their income to increase.

But over the next 12 months, 86% of businesses said they are concerned about increasing energy costs and 88% said they are concerned about the increased cost of goods and services.

Nearly 30% of respondents said their cash flow position is weak, and one in 20 businesses said their cash flow position is critical.

The survey also revealed concerns about filling vacancies as Northern Ireland’s employment rates hit record levels. One in three businesses indicated they have job vacancies and 76% cannot fill these roles.

In the context of Brexit, the survey shows that micro and small businesses have not fully returned to their pre-Covid and EU exit performance levels.

In 2019, 52% of local micro and small businesses said they were growing over the previous year, while in 2023 the figure is 44%, rising from 29% in 2022.

Asked about the impact of Brexit on their businesses, 49% of respondents said they see Northern Ireland’s dual-market access to the GB and EU markets as a business opportunity, while 24% do not.

Another 27% said they did not know what dual market access meant for their business.

The number of businesses reporting some challenges with the movement of goods from GB to NI decreased from 85% in 2022 to 71% in 2023. About 56% of businesses said they faced some challenges with the movement of goods to and from the EU (non-). ROI) to NI, while 44% have faced challenges accessing non-UK workers.

Michael McQuillan, Chief Executive of Enterprise NI, said: “The fact is that 52% of micro and small businesses participating in the 2023 NI Enterprise Barometer believe that cost pressures are impacting the future sustainability of their business , This is extremely worrying.

“This concern is further heightened when we see that only 36% of Barometer respondents reported an increase in their profitability over the past year and 20% are seeing their business contract, with a further 10% saying that They are in difficulty or at risk. To close.

“Small and micro businesses are the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy and this is highlighted by the fact that 73% of our respondents are now operating outside our main cities in Northern Ireland.”

Mr McQuillan called for a dedicated entrepreneurship strategy for the region.

“As the NI Enterprise Barometer offers the largest deep dive into small and micro businesses and self-employment in Northern Ireland, it is vital that its findings are used to shape it,” he said.

“The rich store of data we now have can help inform the types of policy and equitable support that will address the specific business needs of micro and small businesses, and ensure that we deliver on our vision of a 10x economy by building a Are in a position to achieve. “A strong and thriving culture of entrepreneurship across Northern Ireland.”

Source: www.irishnews.com