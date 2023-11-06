Calisthenics workout: What is it, Benefits, Best Exercises

Calisthenics workout proves to be effective as it involves the movement of muscle groups without the use of any external gym equipment. Know more here!

If you are on the lookout for an effective full body workout, calisthenics workout might be an answer to your prayers. It involves utilising your body weight as well as gravity for pushing the limits of your body. Workout regimes which include handstands, push-ups, one arm push-ups, pull-ups, pistol squats and the most impressive side workout, are all part of a calisthenics routine. In fact, gymnastics is also a form of calisthenics workout!

What is calisthenics workout?

Calisthenics workout requires you to use your energy and your body. These are exercises that are done only using body weight, explains fitness trainer Poonam Bhatewara. “Calisthenics exercises enhance your strength, increase your endurance as well as flexibility. The exercises involve movements that use large muscle groups, such as push-ups. People typically perform these exercises at a moderate pace,” she says.

Calisthenics workout is a great way to burn fat as well. “A lot of muscles are put to work in this form of exercise. So, fat is burned in the process. They are multiple-joint exercises that build muscles,” adds Bhatewara.

The best advantage is that anyone can do it! “This form of workout does not require training and irrespective of whether you have worked out before or not, calisthenics workout is something that anyone can do. Even factors such as age and gender don’t matter,” says Bhatewara

What to keep in mind while performing calisthenics workout?

Start with basic exercises It is very important to note that progress takes time, especially with this workout regimen. In fact, you can adjust the difficulty level of the exercises to make them easier or harder. Monitor heart rate According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, your heart rate needs to be between 64 to 76 percent of your maximum heart rate. Keeping a check on the pace of your heart is important. Stretch and warm up If your body is stiff, you might experience some pains during the regime or after. Don’t overdo it Start slow and build up your strength and tolerance gradually. Beginners can train three to four times a week.

Is calisthenics workout better than weight training at the gym?

A calisthenics workout regime is one of the best when you are looking for flexibility with fewer injuries as well. A study was conducted by the Sport and Exercise Sciences research unit at the University of Palermo, Italy, to evaluate the effectiveness of calisthenics workout. In the study, people were divided into two groups and while one group was made to do calisthenics workout, the other did normal workout regimes. After eight weeks, they observed that calisthenics training actually helped to improve posture, strength and body composition without the use of any external equipment.

5 calisthenics exercises for your fitness