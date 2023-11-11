California’s insurance market is a ticking time bomb

Wednesday marks five years since the devastating Camp Fire in the Butte County town of Paradise killed 85 people, destroyed 11,000 homes and displaced two-thirds of the population.

Although California’s fire season was relatively quiet this year due to a historically wet winter, the long-term effects of the wildfires — skyrocketing inflation and an increased likelihood of more wildfires due to climate change and poor forest management — has created a different kind of disaster: the rising cost – and declining availability – of home insurance.

Seven of the state’s top 12 insurers have halted or restricted new business through 2022, and consumer options are shrinking every day. The latest example: Farmers Direct Property & Casualty Insurance Company recently announced plans to end coverage in California and transfer most policyholders to its parent company, Farmers—which already has limited coverage in the state. Last month, four small insurers said they would stop renewing California policies in 2024.

Nearly everyone agrees that “California’s current insurance marketplace is in chaos,” as 32 Democratic members of the state’s congressional delegation wrote in a letter to state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara on Monday.

But the congressional delegation is more interested in scoring political points than offering practical solutions, suggesting that Lara’s plan to stabilize the insurance market is a gift to “unruly corporate interests” that will result in harm to consumers. There may be “excessive” costs.

This tired line of attack does nothing to get Californians closer to getting the coverage they need and can afford, and it obscures the real causes of the state’s insurance crisis.

California’s insurance marketplace is sitting on a ticking time bomb because of its Fair Access to Insurance Plan, a state-established high-cost, bare-bones plan that provides coverage to people who can’t get it elsewhere.

The FAIR scheme is intended to be a temporary safety net. But it has certainly become the fastest-growing insurer in California, receiving an average of 1,000 new applications every week. As of October, it covered more than 340,000 properties, double the amount covered in 2018.

“Growing FAIR Plans is a problem not just for people on the FAIR Plan, but for all of us,” Deputy Insurance Commissioner Michael Soller told the Editorial Board.

here’s why:

Although the FAIR plan accounts for only 3% of California’s insurance market – up from 1.6% in 2018 – it insures a disproportionate number of properties in high-wildfire risk areas, where “the risk of disaster increases at the same time.” Affecting many policyholders” The timing is too high, according to a fact sheet shared with state lawmakers.

With greater risk comes greater liability. As of October, the FAIR plan had exposure of $290 billion, nearly six times more than the $50 billion exposure in 2018, according to a spokesperson.

The FAIR plan is growing because Californians can’t get insurance anywhere else. Yet private insurers are responsible for any claims that the FAIR scheme cannot pay – so insurers must reduce their risk accordingly to be able to cover all potential losses.

In other words, they will have to limit their coverage – or drop it altogether – to avoid bankruptcy.

Reducing FAIR plan liability is essential to stabilizing California’s insurance marketplace. But the congressional delegation did not mention this in its letter – perhaps because it did not want to acknowledge that doing so would result in consumers paying higher rates.

California is one of the states in the country with the highest cost of living but comparatively low insurance rates. This is partly due to Proposition 103, which established a robust regulatory process that, among other things, requires the Insurance Commissioner to review and approve any rate changes.

Proposition 103 had the admirable intention of increasing consumer protection and transparency. But in practice, this has discouraged insurers from raising rates above the 7% threshold that triggers a more extensive and often expensive review process. In 2022, it took an average of 349 days for the California Department of Insurance to approve rate filings, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

This has hindered California’s insurance market from intelligently adjusting rates to match conditions on the ground.

“Prop. 103 have created an insurance market that struggles to operate efficiently even in the best of times and remains vulnerable to periods of intense stress, according to the findings of a white paper released Monday by the International Center for Law and Economics. It’s almost impossible to keep up.

The stabilization strategy launched by Lara in September would only eliminate restrictions in California that prevent insurers from using forward-looking climate catastrophe models to help set rates and allow them to bear some of their costs for reinsurance. Which is essentially insurance for the sake of insurance. Companies. This will maintain strong consumer protection.

In return, insurers would be required to write policies in “distressed areas” equal to 85% of their share of the California market.

The plan, which will take several years to fully implement, aims to address the immediate problem of uncontrolled FAIR plan growth. The big question regarding a stopgap solution is what California should do to reduce the risk in the long term.

The state is investing billions in fighting climate change. Lara recently unveiled rules requiring insurers to offer discounts to consumers who are willing to insure their homes against fire.

However, limiting new development in fire-prone areas has proven controversial. Earlier this year, state lawmakers introduced a bill that would require local governments to prioritize building homes in urban areas over less developed areas at risk of fire and flooding.

The development debate is one in which the insurance industry should play an important role. Lawmakers need to recognize that while the industry is often a convenient political quagmire, it is also an integral part of any long-term, sustainable solution.

As the congressional delegation said, it’s one thing to be wary of “uncontrolled corporate interests.” It’s another thing to deny that a business needs to make money to stay afloat. Over the past 10 years, the direct profit of insurance companies on insurance transactions in California was -6.1%, compared to 4.2% nationwide.

No one wants to overpay for insurance. But maintaining the status quo is costly.

