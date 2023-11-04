When Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that set a first-in-the-nation minimum wage for healthcare workers, three words in a bill analysis predicted potential concerns about its cost: “Fiscal impact unknown.”

Now, three weeks after Newsom signed SB 525 into law — paying medical workers at least $25 an hour, which includes support staff like janitors and security guards — his administration’s projected price tag is: 2024-25 alone. $4 billion in the fiscal year.

According to Newsom’s Finance Department, half of it will come directly from the state’s general fund, while the other half will be paid from federal funds designated for providers of Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program.

SB 525 is one of the most expensive pieces of legislation California has seen in years and comes as the state faces a $14 billion budget deficit, which could grow even larger if revenue projections are met. Keep decreasing.

The expensive legislation — promoted by unions as a way to address the health worker shortage and in turn improve patient care — was signed into law, even as Newsom worried about the state’s shaky financial future. Had warned, vetoed dozens of bills last month in the name of cost. Savings.

“With our state facing continued economic risk and revenue uncertainty, it is important to remain disciplined when considering bills with significant fiscal implications like this measure,” Newsom said repeatedly in veto messages, rejecting some bills whose The cost estimate was much lower than SB. 525.

Several proposals that Newsom vetoed, citing financial concerns, included a bill that would have required colleges to pay for diagnostic evaluations for students with disabilities, which would have cost the state $5 million annually and a bill that would expand cash assistance for the elderly. Blind and disabled immigrants, which would cost the state at least $100 million.

Much remains unknown about the implementation of the new comprehensive minimum wage law, including the exact long-term costs, partly due to significant amendments made to the bill in the final days of the legislative session – the result of a rare conflict between the union and Health-industry leaders felt it was necessary to pass it.

Newsom officials declined to provide The Times with a cost estimate reflecting those amendments when the governor signed the bill last month. But it was expected that the immediate financial impact on the state and hospitals would be largely mitigated by the amendments, as graduated pay schedules were introduced in exchange for immediate raises for all.

Despite the unknowns, Democrats in the state Legislature — including some who were previously hesitant about the potential costs — were quick to pass the legislation after a compromise was reached between powerful interest groups.

The bill originally aimed to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour for all health care workers by Jan. 1. The opposition estimates that its cost will be up to $8 billion annually.

While leaders of the Appropriations committees rejected the bills on cost grounds in September, rejecting measures that cost millions less than SB 525, the health care minimum wage bill cleared a significant financial hurdle, even if the finances The department opposed this, citing “significant economic impacts”.

It’s unclear whether other state programs will be cut to make room for the pay raise, but the expectation is that state lawmakers will rush to write a bill to address some of the financial concerns when the Legislature returns in January. .

Unlike a law passed in 2016 that mandated a $15 hourly minimum wage statewide, the health care worker bill currently does not include any mechanism that allows the state to delay a wage increase during an economic downturn.

“This is an important piece of legislation to ensure a strong health care workforce in California,” Newsom spokesman Alex Stack said Friday when asked about cost concerns. “Working with legislative leadership and stakeholders to create.” Bill.

The $4 billion estimate could change when the Legislative Analyst’s Office releases its annual fiscal outlook, expected later this month. Costs are expected to increase in the future as more groups of workers become eligible for wage increases.

The state’s latest estimated costs reflect pay increases for the half-million health care workers who provide services to Medi-Cal patients, as well as 26,000 employees at state-owned facilities.

But the state’s costs could be lower if hospitals paid a larger share of labor costs, said Tia Orr, executive director of SEIU California, who was involved in shaping the policy. He pointed to the billions already set aside for Medi-Cal providers through revenues from a tax on managed health organizations as a way to “help manage the impact of increased labor costs.”

“SEIU California is committed to working with the Administration and the Legislature to ensure safeguards are in place to guarantee that this critical measure is taken to maintain California’s fiscal health, as we have stated in the past. When negotiating the statewide minimum wage increase,” Orr said. “That’s how you make progress – through flexibility and compromise in achieving shared goals.”

In a statement, David Simon, a spokesman for the California Hospital Association, which ultimately supported the bill, called the plan signed by Newsom a “better, more measured” approach to raising wages than previous efforts, which the organization worried would lead to Rural hospitals will already be at a loss. Struggling financially and potentially passing costs on to patients.

Like Orr, Simon hinted at more work to come.

Simon said, “As far as any future work related to this issue, we are committed to working with the Legislature and the Governor to advance the joint goals of SB 525: improving our state’s health care. Investing in the workforce and preserving access to health care.”

Under the law, workers at large health facilities will earn $23 an hour starting in June, $24 an hour in 2025, and $25 in 2026. This applies to all employees, including launderers and hospital gift shop employees.

Employees at independent rural hospitals and facilities that serve Medicare and Medi-Cal patients at higher rates will receive $18 an hour next year and will not reach $25 an hour until 2033. Other smaller workplaces will have to pay workers $21 an hour next year. Reaching $25 per hour in 2028.

Newsom’s supporters see the legislation as bold national leadership amid labor unrest and employee strikes across industries, and a more organized way to meet local demands for $25 an hour already in cities across California. Moving forward as. His critics question whether he approved it hastily without any concrete planning to score political points.

Labor unions have long had great power in the California Legislature, but their victory this year was notable. Their influence in state politics is undeniable: The Service Employees International Union spent nearly $4 million in eight independent expenditures alone this year to get its preferred Democrat elected to the Legislature.

Michael Genest, founder of Capital Matrix Consulting, who worked as budget director for former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, cited union power — and pressure — as a reason why Newsom moved too soon.

Noting the state’s economic uncertainty, he said, “This is not the time to add really big costs to the state budget when it’s very possible we could go in the wrong direction.” “There’s always a reason to spend money, but some people care more about the reason than what’s in the bank account.”

HD Palmer, a spokesman for Graham’s Finance Department, also acknowledged the state’s financial unknowns, but was confident in the governor’s budget.

“Under the state constitution, the governor is required to present a balanced budget by January 10 of next year, which he will do,” he said. “There are a number of actions that can be taken to balance the budget. Obviously the key thing right now is: Where are the revenues going?”

