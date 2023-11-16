Californians who moved to Texas reveal the one thing that shocked them in their new state

Californians are flocking to Texas in search of more affordable living.

But while housing and gas are fairly cheap in Texas, property taxes are generally high.

However, many who would make the move say the benefits to Texas far outweigh its hefty property taxes.

Most Californians fleeing the Golden State for Texas are looking for a more affordable lifestyle — but at least one aspect of living in the Lone Star State is more expensive than its California counterpart.

“The property tax percentage rate is high,” said Texas-based Realtor Mary Bailey. From El Segundo, California to Prosper, Texas, In 2017 and now specializing in customers taking the same steps.

“Whenever a potential client calls me, it’s one of the first things I talk about,” Bailey told Business Insider.

In 2021, about 108,000 people moved from California to Texas, according to an analysis of the latest census data. Business Insider has spoken to dozens of people who left California for Texas in recent years, and almost all of them cited affordability as one of the top reasons for moving here.

Janelle Crossan, a single mother, was barely making ends meet in Costa Mesa, California, she told Business Insider earlier this year. but when she left To New Braunfels, Texas, In 2020, Crossan was able to buy a home for the first time in her life.

“It has changed my life,” he said.

But while housing, gas and grocery prices are lower in Texas, California has overtaken Texas in property taxes.

Texas has the highest property tax percentage rates in the country

In the US, property taxes, which are based on the value of a piece of property, represent the largest source of state and local revenue. Property tax money typically helps finance local facilities, including schools, roads, and police.

There is a proposal in California, known as Proposition 13, which keeps property taxes at no more than 1% of a home’s value.

Thus, the effective property tax rate on average comes out to 0.75% in California Business Insider reported earlier.

Texas imposes a fairly high property tax, partly because the state does not collect personal income taxes.

According to previous reporting by Business Insider, the average property tax percentage rate in the state is the highest in the country at 1.74%. In her work as a Realtor, Bailey said she typically sees property tax percentage rates in Texas ranging from 1.6% to 2.7%.

Charles Denson, a tax expert at Gill, Denson & Co., told Business Insider that how much a nearby home sells for can also impact how much property tax rates rise for homeowners.

“Even if you’re not selling your house, your neighbors may have sold their house for a much higher price, so your tax bill is going up,” Denson said.

Jennifer and Chuck Ballek moved their family from Camarillo, California to Rockwall, Texas in April 2021. Courtesy of Jennifer Baleck.

But Texas property taxes are offset by other benefits to the state

While Texas property rates may be disappointing for some given the change in landscape, many people who have actually moved to Texas from California find the increased property taxes to be negligible.

Chuck and Jennifer Baleck consider state income tax reduction ahead of 2021 Head from Camarillo, California to Rockwall, Texas.

Chuck Ballek said, “There is no state income tax in Texas which was equal to a 10% increase for both of us.”

“When people ask us about our property taxes, I say we’re really not paying any more than we pay in California,” Jennifer Ballek said. “Yes, the percentage is higher. But home prices are lower here.”

Crossan, a single mother who moved to New Branfels in 2020, told Business Insider that she thinks Texas is “pretty fair” when it comes to taxes, especially because the state has no income tax and compared to California. The sales tax rate is low.

The state also offers prospective homeowners more affordable options than California. According to Zillow, the average home value in Texas is $298,424, while the average home value in California is $746,473.

“Considering I’ll never buy a house in California, property taxes or not, it’s not an issue for me,” Crossan said.

Property taxes were recently on the Texas ballot.

Both Bailey and Balex said the topic of property taxes comes up frequently in dinner conversations and especially among native Texans, who are now grappling with rising housing prices and property taxes amid a wave of new residents to the state.

This November, state voters passed Proposition 4 — a $12.7 billion package approved by lawmakers earlier this year that would offer property tax relief in the form of a new constitutional amendment.

The package would send billions of dollars to lower property tax rates to the state’s school districts, as well as increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, meaning no more than the home’s value would be taxed to pay for public schools. May go.

