Millions of California households served by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will pay about $384 more in 2024 for utilities to help the company prevent wildfires and meet rising electricity demands. That’s about $32.50 more per month for the average residential customer, according to PG&E.

The California Public Utilities Commission approved the increase Thursday, ending a years-long debate over how much more PG&E customers would have to pay to help the troubled utility — which led to the devastating 2010 explosion and major wildfires in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 – modernizing its infrastructure, primarily to make it safer.

The 2024 increase will be followed by a much smaller increase of $4.50 per month in 2025. The company said the average bill is expected to drop by $8 per month in 2026.

The CPUC’s five commissioners voted unanimously to approve the plan over the objections of PG&E customers, who had urged them to consider the financial hardship of families struggling to pay utility bills.

“They (PG&E) keep creating disasters and they keep getting rewarded by state officials,” said a man who identified himself as Jose Lopez, who called into the proceedings from his home in the Central Valley. Was. “Inflation is very high and people are struggling to pay their bills.”

“We can’t afford this anymore,” said a speaker named Sue Fox, who urged commissioners to adopt the resolution with a “quick, affordable” plan to prevent wildfires.

Commissioner John Reynolds, who drafted the plan he voted to approve Thursday, said commissioners have “strongly fought the additional hardship these increases will create for families.”

Reynolds said, “We know this – and yet we know that the grids and pipelines serving the same families need upgrades, repairs and reinvention to meet growing demand and adapt to a changing climate ”

Reynolds acknowledged that the revenue growth was unprecedented.

“This is a historic investment,” he said.

PG&E said in a statement that more than 85% of the increase will go to projects “to reduce risk across PG&E’s gas and electric operations.”

“We are committed to being the safe operator that Californians expect and deserve,” said PG&E Chief Executive Officer Patty Pope. “We appreciate the Commission recognizing the important safety and reliability investments we are making on behalf of our customers, including moving power lines underground to permanently reduce wildfire risk.”

PG&E bills have increased rapidly over the past decade. According to PG&E data obtained by the Chronicle, the average monthly residential bill for electricity and gas combined increased by $86.51 — from $154.52 in January 2016 to $241.03 in January 2023.

The plan sets PG&E’s budget through 2026 and sets the company’s agenda for major projects like burying power lines underground in communities where wildfire risk is high.

PG&E executives lobbied heavily for the increase, and covered television networks with commercials promoting the company’s request for revenue dollars to drive more power lines underground. But commissioners rejected more than the $15 billion the company initially requested — a roughly 25% year-over-year increase in revenue, Reynolds said. The CPUC voted to reduce that amount to $13.5 billion.

This includes significant funding to bury approximately 1,230 miles of power lines underground in communities where wildfire risk is high.

“This is the largest rates case TURN has ever seen,” said Katie Morsoni, assistant managing attorney for The Utility Reform Network, or TURN, an advocacy group for ratepayers.

The CPUC was considering two internal proposals that offered less revenue than PG&E had requested, but differed on how much the company should be allowed to spend on installing underground power lines. Ratepayer advocacy groups such as TURN pressured the Commission to promote a much less expensive and faster method of insulating bare wires rather than the laborious process of burying them. The CPUC opted to allow more buried lines.

“We are disappointed,” Morosoni said. “We need to choose only the most cost-effective and fastest wildfire protection measures to protect customers and their pocketbooks.”

Reynolds acknowledged that the commission is allowing PG&E to spend billions of dollars to bury power lines, which the company has never done at the scale or pace approved Thursday. He said PG&E still needs to regain confidence lost from “past failures,” including deadly wildfires blamed on the company’s equipment and mismanagement, and must demonstrate that it can deliver results. Could.

“My message to PG&E is your work is not done here,” Reynolds said.

Source: www.sfchronicle.com