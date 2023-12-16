LOS ANGELES (AP) — Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay nearly $54 million to settle discrimination claims brought by California’s civil rights agency on behalf of women employed by the video game maker.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, resolves allegations that the maker of Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and other video games “discriminated against women at the company, including by denying them opportunities for promotion.” And that includes paying them less than men to do adequate work.” Same thing,” the California Department of Civil Rights announced late Friday.

Allegations of workplace discrimination helped drag down Activision’s stock price in 2021, paving the way for Microsoft’s eventual takeover bid in January 2022. The software giant, which owns the Xbox gaming system, closed its $69 billion deal to buy Activision in October after lagging globally. Antitrust regulators and opposition from competitors.

California’s civil rights agency sued Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard in July 2021, alleging that female employees faced persistent sexual harassment, including when some women were nominated for leadership roles and when they were women, they earned less salary, incentive pay, and total compensation than men. peers.

Employees spoke out about harassment and discrimination, signed petitions criticizing the company for its defensive response to the lawsuit, and staged walkouts.

Under the terms of the agreement, women who worked for the company as hires or independent contractors between October 12, 2015, and December 31, 2020, may be eligible for compensation. The state agency said about $45.75 million of the settlement amount has been set aside for such payments.

Activision Blizzard also agreed to take steps to ensure “fair pay and promotion practices” at the company.

“We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and we are dedicated to fully implementing all new obligations assumed as part of it,” Activision Blizzard said in a statement Saturday.

The company also noted that the California Department of Civil Rights has agreed to file an amended complaint that withdraws the sexual harassment allegations.

The settlement agreement declares that “no court or any independent investigation has confirmed any allegations” of systemic or widespread sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard, nor does it claim that the company’s board of directors and The CEO acted inappropriately or condoned or tolerated a culture of harassment or retaliation. Discrimination.

In September 2021, Activision settled sexual harassment and discrimination claims brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and agreed to create an $18 million fund to compensate those who were harassed or There was discrimination.

And earlier this year, the company agreed to pay $35 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it lacked controls to collect and assess workplace complaints regarding disclosure requirements. and violated federal whistleblower protection rules. In paying the settlement, Activision neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings and agreed to a cease-and-desist order.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com