California sheriff loses post at major retailer for stopping police from catching shoplifters

The sheriff of Sacramento County, California, accused Target leaders of preventing deputies from preventing incidents of shoplifting despite the store requesting help in curbing rampant retail crime.

“We don’t tell big retailers how to do their job, they shouldn’t tell us how to do ours,” Sheriff Jim Cooper said in a lengthy ex post Thursday.

Cooper said Target, one of America’s largest retailers, reached out to his office several times requesting assistance from shoppers, whom the sheriff said were often “known customers.”

The Sheriff’s Office and Target worked to run an operation to catch shoplifters, but the plan apparently failed after Target leaders created a list of rules governing where and how deputies and detectives could arrest suspects. Are.

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper speaking during an event. (Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/FB)

“At the briefing, we were told by their regional security chief that we could not approach suspects inside the store; we could not handcuff suspects in the store; and if we arrested anyone, they wanted us to Take it outside the store…to the back of the store. …In the rain,” the sheriff continued, having said earlier in his remarks that he “couldn’t make it all up.”

Shopping carts sit inside a Target store on August 16, 2023. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Cooper said the list of rules came to Target from the company’s side to avoid bad press.

He wrote, “We were told they didn’t want to make a scene inside the store and didn’t want people filming it and putting it on social media. They didn’t want negative press. Unbelievable.”

The National Retail Federation recently published a study based on surveys of nearly 200 retailers examining which major metropolitan areas across the US are most affected by organized retail crime. Four California cities made the top 10 list, including Sacramento, which tied for seventh with Chicago.

Black Friday shoppers walk out of a Target store. (Paul J. Richards/AFP/via Getty Images)

Cooper said members of his department also saw a woman cleaning a wad of body wash from store shelves during the operation, but he claimed Target leaders turned a blind eye to the matter.

“Our deputies observed on camera a woman carrying her shopping bags, walking down the body wash isle [sic], and grab a bunch of native body wash. Then she went to customer service and refunded them! Target decided to do nothing and just let it happen,” he wrote.

“Yet somehow, their best response is to discontinue deodorant and raise the prices of everyday items needed for survival,” Cooper said.

Fox News Digital reached Target early Sunday morning.

