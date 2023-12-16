A California regulator has settled its blockbuster lawsuit that accused Activision Blizzard of a culture of sexual harassment. According to a press release from the California Department of Civil Rights (CRD), the gaming company, now under Microsoft’s ownership, will pay approximately $54 million as part of the settlement.

CRD (formerly known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, or DFEH) filed this lawsuit in July 2021, alleging that Activision Blizzard had a “frat boy” culture where women were subject to sexual harassment and gender-bias. Were subject to based discrimination. After the lawsuit, employees walked out, led by then-Blizzard president J. Executives including Alan Brack and Blizzard’s former SVP of HR left the company, and, months later, wall street journal It was reported that CEO Bobby Kotick had been aware of allegations of sexual misconduct for years.

However, as part of the settlement agreement, CRD stated that “no court or any independent investigation has confirmed any allegation” of sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard and there was no evidence of wrongdoing by Kotick. the new York Times, (The company told the SEC last year that an internal investigation “found no evidence” that senior executives ignored allegations of sexual harassment.) WSJ A report on the trial was also given on Friday.

If a court approves the settlement, Activision Blizzard will pay approximately $54,875,000 to “cover direct relief to workers and the costs of litigation”, of which $45,750,000 will go to “a settlement fund dedicated to compensating workers”. , says CRD.

Months after the California lawsuit, Microsoft announced that it wanted to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. After a series of regulatory hurdles, that deal ultimately closed in October. Kotick will remain at Activision Blizzard until the end of the year.

