California regulators vote to extend Diablo Canyon nuclear plant operations until 2030

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — California energy regulators voted Thursday to allow the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant to operate for an additional five years, despite calls from environmental groups to shut it down.

The California Public Utilities Commission agreed to move up the closure date for the state’s last functioning nuclear power facility to 2030 instead of 2025 as previously agreed.

Separately, the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission will consider whether to extend the plant’s operating license.

The twin reactors, located midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, began operation in the mid-1980s. They supply 9% of the state’s electricity on any given day.

The Public Utilities Commission’s decision marks the latest development in a long battle over the operation and safety of the plant, which sits on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

In August, a state judge rejected a lawsuit filed by Friends of the Earth that sought to block Pacific Gas & Electric, which operates the plant, from extending its operating life.

And in October, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission rejected a request from environmental groups to immediately shut down one of the two reactors.

PG&E had agreed in 2016 to close the plant by 2025, but changed its stance at the state’s direction and now intends to keep the plant running longer, which does not produce greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. Can contribute.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, once a leading voice for closing the plant, said last year that Diablo Canyon’s power would be cut off beyond 2025 to prevent potential blackouts as California transitions to solar and other renewable energy sources. is required.

Activists condemned the expansion and said the estimated cost of running the old plant was expected to exceed $6 billion.

“This ill-conceived decision will further increase the financial strain on California ratepayers and increase the risk of devastation at Diablo Canyon,” said Ken Cook, president of the nonprofit Environmental Working Group.

“With California’s annual renewable energy growth exceeding Diablo Canyon’s production, there is no reason to keep it running,” he said in a statement.

The Associated Press

