San Francisco cleaned up its act and played host to a ‘Who’s Who’ of global import last week, as political, business and cultural leaders from around the world gathered – including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Asia-Pacific Group. were leading. Economic Cooperation Forum.

There were plenty of other stars circling their orbit: Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and singer Gwen Stefani, to name a few.

President Joe Biden with Gwen Stefani during a reception for leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Exploratorium in San Francisco on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

The week’s events in and around the Moscone Center included speeches, announcements, protests, world leader one-on-ones, political fundraisers, and parties, for which a homeless fellow met at a bus stop across the street from the convention center. Was sitting, what were called “fancy people”. ,

So what are the main takeaways from the coming together of the powerful and politically connected?

A reset with China

The event provided an opportunity for Biden and Xi, who are attending APEC, to hold their second face-to-face meeting as president.

Their last in-person meeting was a year ago, but relations between the two superpowers have deteriorated since then, especially following former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to longtime US ally Taiwan in August 2022. This prompted China to shut down military communications with the US and begin provocative military exercises near Taiwan. Chinese leaders also presented other important discussions related to climate cooperation.

Despite the relaxed atmosphere at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, Wednesday’s meeting was not, as Biden colorfully said the next day, “totally Kumbaya.” At a press conference later that day, Biden refused to retract his description of Xi as a “dictator” earlier this year and acknowledged to officials that “when creating a fair and level economic playing field “We have real differences with Beijing when it comes to storage.” And to protect our intellectual property.”

Apart from the label, there was one positive outcome from the meeting: the restoration of military communication channels between the US and China, to reduce the risk of what Biden called an “accidental miscalculation”.

China also committed to working with the US on climate, artificial intelligence and efforts to combat the illicit drug trade of fentanyl. And the two leaders committed to renewing the science and technology cooperation agreement, which Bay Area leaders see as important.

President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping walk through the gardens of the Filoli Estate on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative summit on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Woodside, California. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

the bay area is back

San Francisco and the broader region have recently been hit by shutdowns and the lingering impact on the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, creating ghost towns of vacant office buildings and a rise in homelessness, crime, job loss, unaffordability Housing and its resulting already worrying trends have become even worse. The flight of residents and businesses.

“A big economic benefit (of the economic forum) will be a change in perception about this place and its economy and what its future looks like,” said Sean Randolph, senior director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute.

“This will help mitigate the ‘doom loop’ narrative that has developed in the media around San Francisco, that companies are leaving the Bay Area, stories focusing on homelessness, which we certainly have,” Randolph said. “I think having this program here shows that that’s not the whole story, that San Francisco and the greater Bay Area is fantastic and safe and economically incredibly dynamic and diverse.”

The event was the largest international gathering in San Francisco and even larger since the formation of the United Nations in 1945. APEC attracted approximately 1,200 CEOs and approximately 30,000 delegates from governments and organizations. Along with foreign press, the event was expected to draw 20,000 people to San Francisco and bring $50 million to the economy.

“There was a massive amount of networking going on,” Randolph said, announcing the new Bay Area opening of a Japanese startup accelerator and a Singapore venture office to support new businesses. “These trade and economic ministers are roaming all over the region.

Fentanyl, climate, supply chain cooperation

The summit made diplomatic progress by advancing three critical concerns – addressing the fentanyl drug epidemic, reducing carbon emissions responsible for climate change, and preventing supply chain disruptions that have contributed to unmet needs and price increases. .

The Forum provided an opportunity for Governor Gavin Newsom to advance his climate agenda with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Vietnam and promoted him to CEO at the summit.

President Biden discussed fentanyl, climate and supply chain concerns with China’s Xi Jinping and Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. And the White House announced new agreements with signatories to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, including a first-of-its-kind supply chain agreement and substantial progress on a clean economy agreement.

President Joe Biden speaks during an informal conversation and working lunch at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Protestors – usually – made their point without taking charge

The gathering of so many world leaders and news media in San Francisco was a rare opportunity for activists on a variety of issues – labor, climate, Palestine, human rights in China, women’s rights – to present their case to a global audience.

APEC organizers and city leaders knew that there would be demonstrations and how they handled them could affect news coverage of the event itself and harm the global perception of San Francisco. Thousands of people demonstrated outside several locations throughout the week. China’s supporters and critics lined up on motorcycle paths for Xi Jinping. At the same time, there was a scuffle between Tibet supporters and China supporters, but the police kept both the sides apart.

The most impressive of the demonstrations came Thursday when Palestinian supporters of the ceasefire in Gaza shut down westbound Bay Bridge traffic toward San Francisco for hours, leading to 80 arrests. Yet the blockade appeared to have little impact on APEC attendees, most of whom were staying in hotels in the city, and mostly on travelers.

Protests continue outside the Hyatt Regency on 3rd Street during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Carl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)

Source: www.bing.com