California moving company has been sued for promoting its young, enthusiastic employees

Fresno-based company Meathead Movers is being sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged age discrimination

The company has been accused of failing to recruit and hire employees over the age of 40

Images from their website and social media show that the company’s proponents are all relatively young people who are physically healthy.

A California moving company that used student athletes as movers is being sued for violating age-discrimination laws.

Meathead Movers, a company that prides itself on hiring clean-cut young workers, is being pursued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The Fresno-based business is said to have failed to recruit and fill more than 40 positions within the company.

Employment lawyers and trade groups have said the case will shed light on how the agency plans to approach anti-discrimination laws after President Biden appointed commissioners to tackle the problem.

Many of the EEOC’s allegations state that meathead movers focus on marketing and recruiting that may discourage older employees from applying.

The company that prides itself on hiring clean-cut young workers who have to run from truck to door while handling stuff.

Employees also compete in the Meathead Olympics in which they compete against each other by collecting boxes and jumping over them.

Workers are often depicted with biceps, and are seen jogging from truck to home while carrying no furniture.

According to the EEOC, current employees are asked to scout out local gyms, colleges and places they frequent to pick up new hires.

The agency had started investigating the company in 2017 on its own, not on the basis of any complaint.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the agency and the meathead movers had attempted to reach a settlement in their case.

The outlet reported that the EEOC wanted about $15 million from the company before reducing it to $5 million. Meathead Movers offered to settle at $750,000.

Speaking to the WSJ, company owner Aaron Steed said: ‘We’re 100% open to hiring anyone at any age if they can do the job.

‘People love working in meathead, or they are put off by it because of how difficult it is. You have to move furniture and run to get more.’

Company employees also compete in the Meathead Olympics, in which they compete against each other by connecting and jumping boxes. Current employees are asked to visit local gyms, colleges and places they frequent to recruit new employees.

Steed said: ‘We didn’t know we were doing something wrong by being a moving company that hired a lot of student athletes.

‘We want to change and grow, but we can’t agree to go out of business while doing so.’

Collin Flynn, founder of Iowa-based Unimovers, told the WSJ that students make great employees with schedules that suit the industry.

He also said that as the work is physically demanding, it works best to have physically fit young people.

“They know they’re going to get young guys with strong backs and they’re going to move up quickly,” he said. We charge by the hour.

Meanwhile, Walter Olson, a senior fellow at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said companies may be less likely to have liability exposure for older people because of age-related lawsuits.

Company owner Aaron Steed, seen here, refuted claims made by the agency, saying they will hire anyone of any age

He told the outlet: ‘This is the most regressive of all the major areas of discrimination law. This makes them less employable at the end of their careers as they are known to be at risk of litigation.’

Anna Park, regional attorney for the Los Angeles district office, said: ‘It is illegal to exclude older workers on the basis of age for marketing purposes.

‘Employers should remember that setting criteria and hiring based on a person’s age is a violation of federal law.’

Los Angeles District Director Christine Park-Gonzalez commented: ‘Incorrect and unfair assumptions that a person cannot do a job because of their age, or that clients would prefer younger workers, are the driving force behind the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

‘The EEOC will continue to ensure equal opportunity for applicants and employees in the workplace.’

The Biden administration’s focus on age discrimination comes as America’s workforce is aging, with nearly a quarter of workers 55 and older.

The Labor Department estimates that the number of people age 65 and older in the workforce will increase by one-third over the next decade.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk