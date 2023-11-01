California lawmaker applauds Biden on AI regulation – and vows to move forward

Bauer-Kahn, a Democrat whose Bay Area district includes major tech hubs, is supporting an effort to ban “algorithmic discrimination” — regulating automated decision tools that make a determination that significantly affects a person’s life. Can influence, such as hiring, medical decisions, or parole decisions.

His bill didn’t make it out of the Legislature this year, but it caught the attention of tech companies and industry groups across the country. We caught up with the lawmaker shortly after his trip to DC for Biden’s announcement to learn more about what’s next for his legislation, and what the future of AI in California holds.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity

You just returned from Washington, where you met with White House leaders about AI regulation. Following that visit and Biden’s sweeping executive order, what role do you see California playing in the region?

“I think [Biden’s order] Very complementary… but I think our work will go a step further in making sure that we are creating a market for safe AI.

Do you think Washington is looking to California for leadership on this issue?

“I wouldn’t say Washington is looking at California. I think they would like to act – there’s no question in my mind – but I don’t think they can.

I think they’re open to what the states are doing. This creates a patchwork across the country whose compliance is really difficult for companies who may be operating across state borders. So I see the benefit of a single system of regulation, but none of us are confident DC can get there fast enough. “AI is advancing at such a rapid pace.”

AI is such a broad field. Why didn’t you pay attention to the question of algorithmic bias Assembly Bill 331,

“I have been in the Privacy Committee throughout my tenure, that is, five years now, and I have seen our previous Chairman, Assembly Member [Edwin] Chow, do your bills, and ‘What is AI?’ Everyone failed on this question. And definition of AI.

So I got into this thinking, ‘Okay, he can’t stop it, because we have to protect society, so how can we think about it differently?’

To me, this felt like the lowest hanging fruit, and the most important thing to do first because we all agree, hopefully, that we should not discriminate in these outcome areas.

I think it’s very hard to take a big hit on AI, because we don’t really know where it’s going at this point.

But even your bill, as narrow and low hanging as it was, did not pass. What does this say about the way forward for regulation?

“It didn’t pass into the black hole of appropriations, so I think it’s a different animal. But it actually got incredible support in the committee, and every Democrat voted for it, including very liberal members, and the Republicans sitting on those committees talked very positively about it – they didn’t actually vote for it. – But they weren’t stupid- to be honest with you, humiliating it in ways I was really expecting.

“I’m optimistic that this is something we can reach consensus on.”

Can you tell us why you think it failed and what you learned for the next round?

“It was a really tough budget year. And whatever we do in this area, if we want it to be implemented in a meaningful way and we want meaningful enforcement, it’s going to require us to develop expertise and that’s going to require our agencies to do that. What would be required is what they are not doing. Today.

A year ago, when we first started drafting the law, ChatGPT had not even been removed.

I think even a year later people are more aware of how impactful this is in our lives, and as a government we are really behind the ball.

There were people who would say to me, ‘This is premature,’ and I would say ‘Fifty percent of these decisions today are being taken by AI’ – and this was a year ago. I imagine it’s even more so today. So we really need to know where the technology is going.”

California prides itself on being an incubator for innovation, but here some of our tech leaders have derided Biden’s order as stifling innovation. How do you respond to that?

“I was a regulatory lawyer early in my career, and from that work I understand that it is their job to innovate and build and create successful businesses and employ Californians. And as a government it is our job to protect the society. And I really believe that if we’re smart and thoughtful about how we do it, we can do both.”

What happens if California doesn’t regulate AI?

“What I hoped when I introduced AB 331 was that we could set the stage for a national standard, that we wouldn’t have patchwork regulation, but that we would have other states follow our lead.

But I think it’s dangerous for us to let other states go first and set a standard that isn’t consistent with California’s standards – or that isn’t as nimble in allowing innovation. ,

Do you think it would take a risk like another ballot initiative privacy law To pass AI law in California?

“I was on a panel a week ago and I said I don’t think we should let this happen. But I think if we don’t take action – I just saw a poll that 90 percent of Californians want us to regulate AI.

So if the voters are there, they will act without us if we don’t act. “I really believe it.”

What can we expect from you in the next year in terms of AI regulation?

“This one [AB 331] Will be back, I promise. It won’t be the exact bill, but it will come back.

We are paying very close attention to what is exempted by the union and what is not.

I imagine a lot is going to happen in this space.

And as far as your point about innovation and regulation, we need to be careful to make sure that we balance both, because there are great benefits to that. I’ll tell you about the day I had to help my son with math, and I used Chat GPT to help him learn how to do it.

Work done?

“It did, but it… it wasn’t advanced mathematics.”

Do you like this content? Consider signing up for POLITICO’s California Playbook newsletter.

Source: www.politico.com