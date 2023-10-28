California governor’s visit shows US-China engagement at state level still possible

breadcrumb trail link

Author of the article:

The Associated Press

huizhong wu

Published October 27, 2023 • 4 min read



BANGKOK (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit to China with the stated goal of working together to fight climate change resulted in a surprise meeting with leader Xi Jinping and warm words in China not seen in years. And was full of friendship. -US relations.

The visit was seen as one of the steps paving the way for US President Joe Biden and Xi to meet in San Francisco in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, but it also violated China’s existing relations with California. Also highlighted relations, which shows that even though tensions between the two countries are high, cooperation is still possible at some levels.





Alex Wang, a law professor at UCLA who focuses on the environment, said the welcome from China “sends a very clear signal that working with California is desired and, at the very least, politically safe and encouraged.”

US-China relations have deteriorated significantly since 2018 over wide-ranging issues such as trade, the origins of COVID-19 and the national security crackdown in Hong Kong. This is true for both countries at the national level and for state-level engagement.

According to research by Kyle Jaros, professor of global affairs at the University of Notre Dame, states’ engagement with China has declined sharply over the past five years, as bilateral relations deteriorated under the Trump administration and worsened with the pandemic. Went.

Still, that engagement is what China wants, he said, because it sees U.S. states as practical partners in trade without wading into politics.

California has a stable and long-term working relationship with China.

Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger began a formal relationship with China on climate cooperation a decade ago, Jarosz said. His successor, Democrat Jerry Brown, continued the relationship even as the US began to distance itself from China during the Trump administration. At one time, the California government even had an employee based in China.





The state is also home to the largest population of Chinese-Americans nationally, who share historical and cultural ties.

“This is a long-term, deep relationship where many people have met,” said Wang, who is also co-director of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment.

Most cooperation on climate is based on technical information-sharing and showing the other side how they worked, said Wang, who has done some collaborative work himself. The information shared is often not high-level, but about thousands of smaller decisions, “like how you finance electric buses, who pays for it, how you set up charging infrastructure.” ?”

Wang said California could learn more about offshore wind technologies from China, which is the global leader in using the technology.

Politically, the trip allowed Newsom, who appears to be preparing himself for a future presidency, to burnish his diplomatic credentials by speaking with Chinese leaders on a key policy issue like climate change.

Newsom’s administration is pushing to expand solar power and other clean energy as the state aims to cut emissions 40% from 1990 levels by 2030. State regulators also ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars in California by 2035.



Newsom has repeatedly said he has no interest in the presidency, but he is widely seen as a potential future Democratic contender.

For the Chinese side, the meeting with Newsom could create economic opportunities. Experts say one reason Xi chose to meet with Newsom was because of the economic headwinds China is facing, and the way California presents a potential source of foreign investment.

“China’s economic slowdown is also one of the reasons why Xi Jinping is now engaging more with external stakeholders,” said Alfred Wu, a professor who studies Chinese politics at the National University of Singapore.

Youth unemployment is at an all-time high of nearly 20% this year, and the real-estate sector has been weak in recent years as developers remain heavily in debt.

Jarosz said Beijing’s engagement with state-level governments has always been about practical things like doing business. Newsom’s “red-carpet” treatment “demonstrates how Beijing seeks to stabilize the sub-national level … finding partners that intend to work with China economically and scientifically.”



Back home, the journey has been attacked on various fronts.

Newsom has faced some criticism for press access, as the Chinese government has decided to keep American journalists out of Newsom’s meeting with Xi.

Meanwhile, the California family of a Christian pastor detained in China since 2006 said Newsom should take any possible opportunity to argue for his release.

Newsom’s office said the issue of David Lin’s detention came up during several meetings in Beijing, as well as discussions about human rights violations and anti-democratic efforts in Hong Kong, Taiwan and elsewhere. His office did not say which Chinese officials Newsom spoke to on those issues.



notes

Source: www.bing.com