Electric vehicle sales and demand may be stalling in some parts of the US, but don’t tell that to California.

The California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) reported that pure battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales were up 21.5% in the first nine months of the year and 22.3% in the third quarter. A year ago the figure was 16.4% year-on-year and only 9.1% in 2021.

When hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are included with BEVs, the figure increases to 35.4% for all vehicles sold in California year-over-year. Not surprisingly, that means gas-powered sales in the state are falling, with CNCDA reporting that ICE market share (including gasoline and diesel vehicles) was 64.6 percent so far this year, rising to 71.6 percent in 2022 and In 2018 it was 88.4 percent.

California is known as the leader of automotive trends in the country, with the change in priorities and government policy eventually spreading to the rest of the country. While the state’s BEV share of vehicles is up by more than a fifth year over year, the figure for the US overall is 7.4%. Note that California’s regulatory agencies have banned the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

CNCDA’s breakdown of car sales and related powertrains so far to 2023 (Credit: CNCDA) (CNCDA)

This is not surprising, when the sales data is examined in depth the Tesla (TSLA) Model Y and Model 3 dominate BEV sales in the state at 103,398 and 66,698 respectively, with Tesla’s total market share in BEV sales at 62.9% . In fact the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in California, followed by the Model 3 and Toyota(TM) RAV4 (40,622) and Toyota Camry (39,293).

While the good news for Tesla is that its total market share has declined from last year’s 71.8% YTD. BEVs from brands like Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes and Hyundai are slowly eating into Tesla’s market share.

Overall in the state, Toyota is the sales king with 15% of total sales, followed by Tesla with 13.5% share. Interestingly, Tesla overtook Toyota by a small margin for top sales in the state in the second quarter, before sales came back to Toyota in the third quarter.

That being said, Tesla sales in the state are up 38.5% year to date, while Toyota sales are actually down 0.7%. Only time will tell whether Tesla’s popularity among the state’s car buyers improves and it can overtake Toyota for the 2023 crown, or whether other EV-makers will be able to lure California’s EV-hungry buyers with Tesla’s draw. Can offer better products at better prices.

Prasad Subramaniam is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. you can follow him Twitter and on Instagram,

Click here for the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com