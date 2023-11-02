California also pursues brisk Tesla Model Y, Model 3 registrations, Jeep Wrangler hybrid

Jeep Wrangler Plug-in Hybrid. Credit: Jeep/Stellantis

According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Tesla Model Y and Model 3 models remain popular in California, while the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid also saw solid new car registrations.

The top three selling battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in the third quarter were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and the Chevy Bolt. The fourth position was occupied by Jeep Wrangler (the best-selling PHEV in the list), CNCDA said.

California is the largest EV market in the US and a bellwether for national sales.

Tesla received 60,061 registrations in the third quarter, a 43 percent increase from 41,991 registrations in the third quarter of last year.

Total electricity registrations so far till September have surpassed the 2022 number, totaling 291,518, compared to 260,072 in 2022.

“California’s BEV market share remains above 21 percent in the first nine months of 2023. This is a significant difference from the nation’s BEV market share, which reaches only 7.4 percent of sales, [year-to-date]“CNCDA said.

Rivian – which makes electric pickups and SUVs – has seen a huge increase in registrations, even though it started from a small base. Rivian had 2,825 registrations in the third quarter, a 152.5 percent increase from 1,119 registrations in the third quarter of last year.

Leading the market share for PHEVs in the third quarter was Jeep (29.8 percent), followed by Toyota (17.6 percent) and BMW (12.8 percent), CNCDA said.

Despite struggling mightily with its overall EV strategy, General Motors’ Chevy Bolt continues to deliver good numbers in California. The Bolt has seen more than 15,000 registrations year-to-date in California.

The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 continue to dominate in California. Credit: California New Car Dealers Association’s Auto Outlook Report Data provided and verified by Experian Automotive.

“Whereas [Internal Combustion Engine] ICE-powered vehicles account for 64.6 per cent of the state’s new vehicle sales, down from 71.6 per cent in 2022,” CNCDA said.

According to CNCDA, BEV, PHEV, hybrid and fuel cell sales in the state accounted for 35.4 per cent share YTD compared to 11.6 per cent in 2018.

According to the association, Tesla remains the BEV market share leader in California, but recent data shows that traditional automakers are introducing new electric vehicle models, reducing their lead.

“Tesla showed a significant decline in sales with shares losing 8.9 percent (when comparing YTD ’22 to ’23 numbers). Mercedes and BMW have shown the largest growth in BEV sales in California, gaining 2.6 and 2.5 percent shares, respectively.

Mercedes and BMW also saw big profits year-on-year. Credit: California New Car Dealers Association’s Auto Outlook Report Data provided and verified by Experian Automotive.