The deaths of young workers cutting kitchen and bathroom countertops prompted a state board Thursday to endorse emergency safety measures aimed at preventing silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by the growing popularity of engineered stone. Has grown together.

The synthetic material is made of crushed stone bound with resin and can contain silica levels as high as 93% – much higher than marble or granite. Workers who cut and grind engineered stone are at risk of inhaling tiny particles of crystalline silica that damage their lungs, causing difficulty breathing.

The recent explosion in silicosis cases has reduced the number of men who have barely reached middle age. Across California, 100 cases have been reported since 2019 among workers who cut countertops. At least 10 have died, with the average age at death being 46 years. Others are waiting for a lung transplant.

Experts believe many more cases may have been misdiagnosed or not reported.

“We’ve never seen anything — at least in my lifetime — evolving so rapidly,” said Dr. Robert C. Blink, a physician who was part of the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association that petitioned for emergency protection. “Something really needs to be done. …This is a toxic epidemic.”

State regulators estimate that if California fails to take protective action, 800 of the industry’s more than 4,000 workers could suffer from silicosis, and up to 160 could die from the choking disease, according to a presentation at Thursday’s meeting. There is a possibility. California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board. Cal/OSHA said in a report explaining the need for the measure that it would be “an industrial disaster” the likes of which has not been seen in nearly a century.

Leobardo Segura Meza, 27, suffers from silicosis, an incurable lung disease that plagues workers who cut and polish engineered stones with high silica content.

(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

The new, temporary rules adopted by the Board are expected to take effect By the end of this month. According to the state agency’s report, they are intended to provide “clear and specific requirements” for workplaces and close loopholes that Cal/OSHA said allow employers to avoid safety requirements.

“This emergency measure must absolutely be implemented,” board member Joseph M. Alioto Jr. said before the unanimous vote.

Under emergency rules, employers must take measures to protect workers from exposure to silica whenever hazardous work is being performed, even if silica levels have been tested and found to be high. Worrying, Cal/OSHA said. This includes using water to reduce dust when cutting stone and giving workers specific types of protective respirators.

The new rules also ban some hazardous activities, such as cleaning dry dust that may contain silica. They also require businesses to immediately report cases of silicosis and lung cancer linked to silica exposure, an order intended to help the state track and respond to the problem more quickly.

The ability to order dangerous stores to immediately cease operations is of particular importance, said Dr. Robert Harrison of the California Department of Public Health. “It’s really important to stop these risks when the threat exists — and not let it drag on for months,” he told the board Thursday.

Agglomerated Stone Manufacturers Association. The organization representing engineered stone manufacturers including Caesarstone, Cambria and Cosentino expressed support for California’s emergency measure, which was up for approval days after Australia announced a nationwide ban on the material.

Fabricators — those who cut, grind and polish slabs — “reduce the risk of developing silicosis if proper safety and health measures are taken to protect against inhalation of silica dust,” said Libby Sanchez, a representative for the association. “Can and can be reduced.” “Without these standards, violators will continue to harm workers,” Sanchez said.

Other industry groups representing stonemasons argued that the rules would harm companies that are already complying with state regulations and urged the board to delay its vote until it considered the amendments. .

The rules “will place a heavy burden on compliant fabricators who have a proven track record of employee safety,” said Ted Sherritt, incoming volunteer president of the International Surface Fabricators Association, which represents countertop fabricators.

Jim Hieb, chief executive of the Natural Stone Institute, told the board that increased requirements for personal protective equipment and other mandates could cost thousands of dollars per company. Such financial burdens, he said, “could drive more business to those who don’t comply.”

Doctors speaking at Thursday’s meeting urged the state board to move forward. Dr. Jane Fazio, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, brought tears to her eyes as she described how young men are routinely given a diagnosis that amounts to a “death sentence.”

“I get desperate phone calls every day from men who have never asked for help in their entire lives, asking me when they will get an organ for a lung transplant,” Fazio said.

“No business is worth the lives lost and the suffering it creates.”

The emergency rules are now sent to a state office that reviews the proposed rules to make sure they are legally valid. If passed, they would go into effect at the end of December and remain in place for one year, Cal/OSHA staff said Thursday. During that time, the board can proceed with its normal process of passing new rules.

The new regulations focus on the safety of workers who cut, polish, and perform other hazardous tasks on artificial stone that contains more than 0.1% silica, or natural stone that contains more than 10% silica. Regulators said including both would prevent businesses from switching from engineered stone to natural materials with similar risks.

The agency said existing safety rules, which were designed based on silicosis risks in industries such as mining and sandblasting, are not appropriate for the stone manufacturing industry, which is dominated by small workshops with a handful of employees.

A stone countertop fabricator’s clothes are covered in dust in a shop in Sun Valley.

(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

State regulations have relied heavily on employers to conduct “relatively sophisticated” assessments to measure silica exposure and then determine how to control it, an approach that is not appropriate for small businesses, which typically include Lacks the ability to make a “technically sound evaluation”. Cal/OSHA found.

When Cal/OSHA took a closer look at stone-cutting workplaces more than four years ago, 72% of the fabrication shops inspected were not in compliance with silica regulations, the agency reports. Agency staff said that among other problems, businesses were able to avoid worker protections by claiming that the requirements were not feasible.

Cal/OSHA said the new rules will be clearer for employers and more enforceable for the agency. The agency estimates that implementing these would cost businesses $66 million over a decade, but would yield more than $600 million in benefits over the same period.

After industry representatives raised concerns about cost Thursday, Blink responded with a pointed question: “How much does a lung transplant cost?”

Wendy Solano shows off a tattoo she got after her late husband Jose Raul Garcia Leon died from silicosis in February. Before his death, he worked cutting countertops.

(Denia Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

California regulators have warned that if employers fail to crack down on silicosis, the state could consider banning engineered stone.

Blink said the material is obviously dangerous to work with, “but there are a lot of inherently hazardous materials that can be worked with safely.” The question, he said, is whether the new rules will be sufficient to protect workers and whether they will be adequately enforced – especially in the informal economy.

Australian government officials announced this week they would ban engineered stone after an explosion in silicosis cases, sparking a public outcry. A government unit focused on workplace safety considered the ban “the only way to ensure that another generation of Australian workers does not contract silicosis from such work.”

In California, manufacturers of the synthetic material now face dozens of lawsuits from workers and bereaved families who argue that the product is inherently dangerous.

The state’s emergency measure is “an important next step in the right direction,” but it doesn’t go far enough to protect workers, said attorney James Nevin of Bretton Purcell, one of the firms representing the countertop workers and their families. .

Nevin said this ignores research that shows that even when safety measures are in place, “silica levels are still very high and still cause silicosis.” For example, researchers at Georgia Tech found that wet methods and ventilation did not bring silica levels below exposure limits when workers were cutting engineered stone.

Advocates also raised concerns about whether Cal/OSHA is adequately equipped to enforce the emergency rules. Don Shinske, speaking on behalf of the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association, said that although the group applauds the move, “we are a little concerned that it won’t do much good.” Since identifying even small shops that do this work can be a “difficult and laborious” task.

As workers in the San Fernando Valley have fallen ill, Los Angeles County is banning the sale, cutting or installation of engineered stone in its unincorporated areas. (Incorporated cities would need to adopt their own rules.) However, a report prepared by the county public health department cited concerns from both local labor and business groups about implementing such a measure. Is.

Lupe Aldaco said, “Sanctions are great if someone is going to police them and monitor them, but they’re not doing that now.” President of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4, which represents workers in Southern California. He argued that a ban would drive the stone manufacturing industry further underground, making matters worse.

“We believe education and enforcement would be a better approach,” he said.

BAC Local 4 does not represent workers in the small shops that dominate stone manufacturing in California, who are generally not unionized. One of the reasons Cal/OSHA gave for taking emergency action was that workers in the industry are “uniquely vulnerable” because most of them are immigrants and could face retaliation if they report problems. Is.

Fazio, the Olive View-UCLA physician, told the state board that workers want more protections, but “in their workplace they often don’t have the power to persuade their employers… They need our help.”

Source: www.bing.com